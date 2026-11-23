Prominent environmentalist warns of long-term ecological toll of war
November 23, 2026 - 19:55
The US-Israeli war against Iran could leave lasting environmental damage, threatening water supplies, wildlife and marine ecosystems, an Iranian environmentalist has warned. Oil-facility fires, damaged habitats and hazardous shipwrecks raise concerns over pollution spreading across borders. With comprehensive scientific investigations lacking, the scale and duration of the damage remain uncertain.
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