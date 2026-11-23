TEHRAN – Iran has withstood two wars of aggression, severe economic sanctions, terrorist attacks and attempts to foment unrest over the past two years, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, stressing that the combined pressure exerted by the United States and the Israeli regime had failed to break the Iranian nation.

Speaking on Monday, Araghchi said the country had faced an unprecedented campaign involving two wars, targeted assassinations, terrorist operations, efforts to incite riots and attempts to arm counterrevolutionary groups based abroad. He said Iran’s adversaries had deployed all available means in their confrontation with the country.

Referring to the outcome of the two wars, Araghchi said that after 12 days of fighting, the adversaries had shifted from demanding Iran’s “unconditional surrender” to calling for an “unconditional ceasefire.” During the 40-day war, he added, their position changed after about 20 days from demanding “unconditional surrender” to seeking “unconditional negotiations” and a diplomatic agreement.

He noted that the confrontation had not fully ended and that the government, Armed Forces, state officials and the Iranian people had all played their part in responding to the challenges.

Araghchi said resisting such pressure was no easy task and was beyond the capacity of many countries. He acknowledged the scale of US military capabilities, including its advanced weapons systems, extensive ammunition stockpiles, sophisticated fighter jets and large warships.

He also highlighted the Israeli regime’s military capabilities and the political and sanctions-related support provided by European countries. Some European officials, he noted, had recently acknowledged that their air bases had been made available to US fighter jets. Despite the combined backing of these powers and the involvement of some regional countries, Araghchi said, efforts to overcome the Iranian nation had failed.

Turning to the Foreign Ministry’s role, Araghchi said its responsibilities become particularly significant during wartime. They include conveying the legitimate voice of the Iranian people to the international community, defending the country’s positions in international and legal forums, engaging with the media and creating diplomatic opportunities for Iran.

He said pursuing negotiations and seeking sanctions relief through dialogue were also among the ministry’s duties. Decisions on the timing and manner of such efforts, however, rested with the country’s senior leadership.

Araghchi added that the Foreign Ministry also worked to secure the country’s needs by identifying alternative trade and supply routes. These efforts include finding new markets when existing ones become inaccessible, sourcing essential goods from alternative suppliers when imports are blocked, and securing new destinations for Iranian exports when restrictions are imposed.

