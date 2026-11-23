TEHRAN – Elias Hazrati, head of the Government Information Council, says the United States and President Donald Trump have no option but to yield to the will of the Iranian people, stressing that Iran has stood firm in an unequal confrontation with a global superpower.

Speaking at a gathering at Tehran’s Milad Tower, Hazrati said the enemy had miscalculated if it believed that eliminating a leader could plunge the country into division and collapse.

His remarks came in reference to the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Hazrati praised the performance of Iran’s Armed Forces during recent developments, saying they had acted with strength and demonstrated the country’s military capabilities and defensive power to the world.

He added that the display had drawn greater attention from many foreign observers to the capabilities of Iran’s Armed Forces.

Outlining the government’s responsibilities under wartime conditions, Hazrati said its first priority had been to provide comprehensive support for the Armed Forces, enabling them to concentrate on their missions without concerns over the supply of equipment, resources, missiles, drones and other logistical necessities.

The head of the Government Information Council identified maintaining public calm and preventing divisions within society as the government’s second major responsibility.

He said the enemy was seeking to sow discord, deepen social divisions and foment unrest through cognitive and media warfare. However, he stressed that the government had consistently emphasized unity among all political currents and social groups since taking office.

“ We have managed to stand firm in this unequal war against a superpower, and I believe Trump and the United States have no choice but to surrender to the will of the Iranian nation,” Hazrati said.

