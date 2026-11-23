TEHRAN – The United States has failed to achieve its objectives through negotiations, pressure and military confrontation with Iran and must realize that its continued reliance on force will only accelerate its defeat and eventual withdrawal from West Asia, a senior Iranian lawmaker says.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks at the third Omid Media Festival at Tehran’s Milad Tower, where he called on the media to highlight Iran’s growing capabilities and the strategic consequences of the recent conflicts.

He said the 12-day, and 40-day wars had exposed the limitations of conventional assessments of power and demonstrated that Iran’s strength extended well beyond traditional military indicators.

Azizi said Washington, particularly since Donald Trump took office, had pursued a combination of negotiations, attempts to reach agreements, crisis creation, and economic and political pressure against Iran, drawing on its own resources and those of its allies.

However, these strategies had failed, he said, adding that the media should explain how Iran had countered US efforts and communicate the country’s achievements to domestic and international audiences.

According to Azizi, Washington initially sought to bring Iran’s missile capabilities, nuclear activities and regional policies to the negotiating table while simultaneously threatening military action. When those efforts failed to secure its objectives, the United States resorted to a full-scale war on

February 28, pursuing the same goals: forcing Iran to surrender, breaking up the country and overthrowing the Islamic Republic.

He said Iran had emerged from the 40-day conflict with a stronger position, relying on the Leader’s guidance, the capabilities of its Armed Forces, popular support, and the country’s geopolitical advantages.

Iran had demonstrated its determination to defend its principles, values and territorial integrity, he said, while showing that any aggression could be met with a response capable of making its perpetrators reconsider further action.

The senior lawmaker also said the conflicts had enabled Iran to redefine its defense and security environment based on its own capabilities, including the geographical scope of its defensive and offensive operations. He said enemies must take into account that Iran's security calculations were no longer confined by conventional geographical boundaries.

Another major consequence, Azizi said, was a shift in the security perceptions of neighboring countries, particularly regarding their reliance on the United States.

The recent developments had shown that dependence on Washington could not guarantee regional security, he said, likening such reliance to “leaning against a fragile wall on the verge of collapse”.

He added that the United States would not necessarily stand by its regional partners when they faced serious challenges, making it essential for neighboring countries to reconsider their security arrangements in line with their own interests.

Azizi stressed that Iran’s power was no longer limited to deterrence, saying the country had also acquired the capacity to make its adversaries regret their actions. He cautioned, however, against complacency and stressed the importance of relying on domestic capabilities while remaining mindful of divine support.

Calling for a stronger international projection of Iran’s capabilities, he said the experience had shown that nations relying on their own strength, spiritual values and popular support could free themselves from the domination of hegemonic powers.

Azizi went on to say that the Iranian nation would not forget the actions of the United States and the Israeli regime in the region.

He stated that the struggle by Iran, the Resistance Front and freedom-seeking people against the United States will continue until those responsible were held accountable for the killing of the Leader, schoolchildren and other Iranian civilians.

Rejecting the notion that Washington could inflict damage on the region and leave without consequences, Azizi said Iran had developed the capacity to make both the United States and the Israeli regime regret their actions.

Any renewed miscalculation or hostile move by them, he warned, would only accelerate their defeat and departure from the region.