TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned the assassination of Iranian scientists and prominent figures by the United States and Israel, saying the attacks were intended to deprive the Iranians of their knowledge, expertise and contributions to national progress.

The president made the remarks on Monday at the unveiling ceremony of the Mosque-Centered Governance and Local Governance Plan, held at a mosque in southern Tehran.

Pezeshkian said the scientists and other distinguished figures who were assassinated had devoted their lives and professional capabilities to serving the Iranian people.

He described the assassinations as outright crimes committed by governments that profess to uphold democracy, stressing that the targeted scientists and military commanders had led simple lives.

Pezeshkian said the loss of these figures represented an attempt to deprive the country of valuable scientific and professional capabilities that had been developed through years of dedication and service.

Regional cooperation key to overcoming economic pressure

Turning to regional relations, the president described cooperation with neighboring Muslim countries as an undeniable necessity, referring to them as Iran’s religious brothers.

He said the United States and other adversaries were seeking to bring Iran to its knees through sanctions and economic restrictions, but argued that constructive multilateral cooperation with neighboring countries could help the region overcome these challenges.

In particular, he highlighted the potential of land-based transportation corridors to provide alternative routes and facilitate regional trade and connectivity.

National unity essential to confronting external pressure

Pezeshkian also warned against attempts by Iran’s adversaries to sow division within Iranian society, saying such efforts had failed and would not force the country to surrender through military confrontation.

He called for greater tolerance of differences in opinion and lifestyle, emphasizing that diversity should be accepted as a natural feature of society.

“Let us remember that differences of opinion and differences in lifestyles have always existed, and we must accept diversity of thought,” he said.

The president urged Iranians to demonstrate mutual respect and tolerance and refrain from obstructing one another's activities, stressing that social cohesion was essential to national development.

“If we preserve unity and solidarity, we can develop our neighborhoods, cities, provinces and the country,” Pezeshkian said.

He concluded by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to improving people's living conditions and livelihoods, pledging to continue serving the nation “until martyrdom.”

