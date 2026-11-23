TEHRAN — Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon is coming apart in public. His former chief of staff wants him gone. A Republican congressman has tried to impeach him. And nearly nine months into a war Congress never approved, the Navy is using munitions it once classed as expired while sailors lose weight at sea.

Joe Kasper ran Hegseth’s front office for the administration’s first three months. An Air Force veteran and longtime Republican aide, he told Politico that Hegseth’s effectiveness “has been constrained” and that “it’s time for Pete to call it quits.”

He argued that Hegseth had “overindulged in ego, in attitude, and in entitlement,” putting him near the bottom tenth of the country’s defense secretaries.

The Pentagon called Kasper a disgruntled ex-staffer who lasted 90 days. He has baggage: Kasper requested the 2025 leak inquiry that got three Hegseth aides fired, then told Politico he now sees no evidence any of them leaked. The Times reported that the investigation found no wrongdoing.

Still, the vacancies he describes are public. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll quit in September after months of friction.

Army Chief of Staff Randy George and Gen. Christopher Donahue, the Army’s top general in Europe, were pushed out early without an official reason. Kasper calls the Army “essentially leaderless.”

Impeachment waits for January

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican who lost his May primary to a Trump-backed challenger, forced the issue on Nov. 9 with eight articles.

Three accuse Hegseth of waging war on Iran in violation of the War Powers Resolution.

Others cover the Maduro kidnapping, aggression against Yemen, civilian protections he dismantled, and the boat campaign in the Caribbean and Pacific that has killed at least 244 people.

Another charges “politically motivated reprisal” against Sen. Mark Kelly, whom Hegseth censured for reminding troops they can refuse illegal orders.

“We’re not indicting him for being bad at his job,” Massie said. “In fact, he was very effective at killing school children in Iran.”

Republicans rescued him the next day, voting 211 to 204 to bury the resolution in the Judiciary Committee. Massie was the only Republican to oppose that.

Trump gave Hegseth an A-plus and said he had “won the war in Iran.” Yet CBS News reported earlier this month that Trump weighed replacing him, and Sen. Thom Tillis calls his confirmation vote the “biggest regret of my career.”

The reprieve ends in January, when Democrats take over both chambers. Asked whether he would back a renewed impeachment push, Hakeem Jeffries called himself “a hard yes.”

Only two cabinet secretaries have ever been impeached, War Secretary William Belknap in 1876 and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in 2024.

Hegseth looks headed to become the third. Conviction needs 67 senators, so removal would depend on Republicans, who so far have not moved.

The school in Minab

The war on Iran is the heaviest charge. On Feb. 28, its first day, American Tomahawk missiles obliterated the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab. The strike killed 156 people, including at least 120 children. At first, Trump flatly and falsely blamed Iran.

Iranian officials and survivors have described the attack as an unmistakable act of terror against civilians.

Iran has described the strike as evidence that the United States and Israel waged a war designed to break Iranian civilian morale rather than defeat a military threat.

Tehran has filed legal proceedings in the United States and several European countries, arguing that the attack on the school and other civilian sites amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

A UN-backed mission found reasonable grounds to believe the strike was a war crime. The experts concluded that the school was clearly identifiable as a civilian object.

A hollowed-out force

Hegseth has fired or blocked the promotions of more than 80 generals and admirals, about a tenth of the top ranks.

The fleet pays for it. At his Nov. 17 confirmation hearing, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao conceded the war is “stressing our naval resources,” adding the Navy recoded munitions once labeled expired to use them, and counted 17 destroyers tied down in the blockade.

He faced bipartisan resistance over plans to replace electromagnetic catapults on aircraft carriers with older steam systems, a reversal lawmakers see as costly and strategically foolish.

The carrier Abraham Lincoln ended a record deployment marked by at least eight suicide attempts. Asked about sailors losing 45 pounds, Cao said it was “just not what they want.”