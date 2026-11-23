TEHRAN – The IRGC Navy said in a statement released late Sunday that two supertankers were struck by naval mines and disabled after disregarding its forces’ instructions and attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via unauthorized routes.

According to the statement, the incidents occurred at two separate locations: one north of Ghannam Island and the other east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC Navy reiterated that the strategic waterway remains under the full control and surveillance of its naval forces, warning tanker owners, shipping companies and commercial operators against ignoring its directives.

The statement also cautioned against relying on 'misleading guidance' from parties seeking to facilitate unauthorized passage, specifically referring to US Central Command (CENTCOM) commanders as "smugglers."

Such reliance, it warned, would result in substantial financial losses.



