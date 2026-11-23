TEHRAN – Twenty-three Israeli soldiers have died by suicide in 2026, the highest annual figure recorded by the army in 16 years, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Monday.

The newspaper said 17 of those who died had served in the regular or reserve forces during the war on Gaza but took their own lives this year after leaving active service.

The figures also included five police officers who died by suicide in 2026.

The tally points to a continued rise in suicides across Israel’s security establishment since the outbreak of the genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

During the decade preceding the war, the Israeli army recorded an average of 12 suicides annually, Haaretz said.

Army data showed that seven active-duty soldiers died by suicide between October 7 and the end of 2023. The figure rose to 21 in 2024 and 22 in 2025.

However, the army's figures provide only a partial picture, as they exclude soldiers who die by suicide after leaving active service, the newspaper reported.

Last year, the military said it had identified 15 such cases since 2023.

“Maybe the figure of 15 cases was an underestimate,” an officer in the army’s Personnel Directorate told Haaretz. “But even if we missed several cases in previous years, it is impossible to deny that there is an increase.”

Yossi Levi-Belz, head of the Center for Suicide and Mental Pain Studies at the University of Haifa, warned that soldiers, particularly reservists serving in 2026 and beyond, constitute “a risk group.”

“The coming years are critical, perhaps even dramatic, when it comes to suicide rates,” he said.

According to the army, of the 17 former soldiers who died by suicide this year, it assessed that 10 cases had a high probability of being connected to military service, while one case remains under examination.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, launched in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.

The Israeli army has also waged two wars against Iran since 2025, carried out strikes in Lebanon, Yemen and Qatar, and conducted near-daily ground incursions and artillery attacks in Syria.

For decades, Israel has occupied Palestinian territories and parts of Lebanon and Syria, refusing to withdraw from them or allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, as stipulated in relevant UN resolutions.

Psychological toll of prolonged warfare

Mental health experts point to combat-related psychological trauma, particularly post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as a major contributing factor to suicides among soldiers. Prolonged deployments, repeated exposure to death and violence, and the loss of fellow soldiers can further compound the psychological toll.

Israeli soldiers have experienced extended and repeated deployments in Gaza and Lebanon, exposing them to intense fighting, threats to their lives, serious injuries and harrowing scenes of violence.

A Reuters report in January 2026 said Israel's military had reported a nearly 40% increase in PTSD cases among soldiers since September 2023.

Of 22,300 military personnel receiving treatment for war-related injuries, 60% were experiencing post-traumatic symptoms, according to the military.

Another important psychological factor is what experts call moral injury. Some soldiers may experience profound guilt, shame or psychological distress over actions they have taken, witnessed or been unable to prevent, including the killing or injury of civilians.

Such feelings can contribute to depression, social isolation and suicidal thoughts. However, it would be inaccurate to assume that guilt over killing civilians is the principal motive in every case. The relationship between moral injury and suicide is complex, and multiple factors may be involved.

A similar increase in military suicides occurred in the United States during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, particularly among active-duty Army personnel. The rise became especially pronounced from the mid-2000s onward.

According to Congressional Research Service reports and Department of Defense statistics, the U.S. army's suicide rate stood at approximately nine deaths per 100,000 soldiers in 2001. By 2008, the rate across all US armed forces had risen to approximately 16 per 100,000.

The upward trend continued in subsequent years. In 2012, the overall suicide rate among active-duty US military personnel reached 22.7 per 100,000, while the Army's rate climbed to 29.7 per 100,000.