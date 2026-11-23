TEHRAN – Reza Amirkhani, the well-known Iranian writer and literary critic, passed away on Monday after nearly a year of enduring the consequences of an accident.

On November 30, 2025, he was involved in an accident when his paraglider crashed in the Mosha area of ​​Damavand. Following the accident, he was transferred to a hospital in Damavand and subsequently moved to Kasra Hospital for continued treatment, Mehr reported.

Although he underwent several surgeries and was eventually discharged from the hospital to his home after some time, his physical condition remained unstable in the months following the accident.

Born in 1973 in Tehran, Amirkhani began his literary career as a fiction writer, and throughout his active years, he authored numerous works in the fields of novels, travelogues, short stories, and social and cultural essays.

His first book was written during his high school years at Allameh Helli, but his profession as a writer started several years later, after graduating from university. He studied mechanical engineering at Sharif University of Technology and is a graduate of the National Organization for Development of Exceptional Talents; he also writes essays and researches about scientific & social problems.

“His Ego” is one of Amirkhani's most well-known works, having been reprinted over 40 times. His book “Salvation,” about the effects of urban expansion on a young couple living in Tehran, was selected as the best novel in 2018 at the 11th Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards, Iran’s most lucrative literary prize.

Among this author's other well-known works are the novels “Ermia,” “Biutan,” “Gheydar,” “Nim-dang Pyongyang,” “Dastan-e Sistan: Ten Days with the Leader,” “Janestan Kabolestan,” “Nafahat-e Naft,” “Nasht-e Nasha,” and “Naser-e Armani”.

In addition to being published in Iran, Amirkhani’s works have been translated into several languages, including Russian, Indonesian, Arabic, Urdu, and Turkish.

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