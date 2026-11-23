TEHRAN- Renowned Iranian composer and tar virtuoso Ali Ghamsari will launch his new cultural project, “Musical Silk Road,” with a free performance combining traditional Iranian music and live calligraphy at the historic Ersieh Mansion in Qazvin.

The opening program, scheduled for Tuesday, will feature Ghamsari performing an improvised tar piece alongside calligrapher Kasra Karkazi, who will create a work of calligraphy during the performance.

The two artists will jointly produce an opening manifesto for the “Musical Silk Road” journey, bringing together the sounds of the traditional Iranian string instrument and the visual art of Persian calligraphy.

According to the organizers, the artwork will be completed with the participation of the audience and signed by those present. It will remain at Ersieh Mansion as the first memento of the cultural journey.

The project will begin in Qazvin in collaboration with the Hamnavazan-e Hesar ensemble and will subsequently travel to different cities across Iran, presenting a series of musical performances along the way.

Qazvin was selected as the starting point because of its rich historical heritage and its recognition as Iran's capital of calligraphy. The choice also reflects the project's broader aim of exploring connections between music and other forms of Iranian artistic expression.

Through the initiative, Ghamsari seeks to bring together different artistic disciplines and create opportunities for cultural exchange across the country, using music as a means of connecting Iran's diverse cultural and historical landscapes.

Ghamsari founded the band Sarmad at the age of 18. Afterwards, he established the Hamnavazan-e Hesar Ensemble and the Iranian String Quartet. At the age of 22, he gained fame by composing the album Naghsh-e Khiyal with Homayoun Shajarian. Since then, he has composed over 15 albums, collaborating with several traditional singers such as Alireza Ghorbani, Mohammad Motamedi, and Vahid Taj.

He has performed in many countries, including France, Morocco, Spain, the US, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Russia, and Canada.

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