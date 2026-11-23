TEHRAN – The 1945 American film noir “Scarlet Street,” directed by Fritz Lang, will be shown at the Zhou House in Tehran on Tuesday in collaboration with the Ovanes Film Club.

The film screening is set for 6 pm and will be followed by a review session in the presence of film critic Afshin Kamyabfard and filmmaker Sajjad Mansouri.

The screenplay concerns two criminals who take advantage of a middle-aged painter in order to steal his artwork. The film is based on the French novel “La Chienne” by Georges de La Fouchardière, which had been previously dramatized cinematically in 1931 by Jean Renoir.

The principal actors, Edward G. Robinson, Joan Bennett, and Dan Duryea, had earlier appeared together in “The Woman in the Window” (1944), also directed by Lang.

Local authorities in New York, Milwaukee, and Atlanta banned Scarlet Street early in 1946 because of its dark plot and themes.

Friedrich Christian Anton Lang (1890 – 1976), better known as Fritz Lang, was an Austrian film director, screenwriter, and producer who worked in Germany and later the United States. One of the best-known émigrés from Germany's school of Expressionism, he was dubbed the “Master of Darkness” by the British Film Institute. He has been cited as one of the most influential filmmakers of all time.

Lang's work spans five decades, from the Expressionist silent films of his first German creative period to his short stay in Paris and his work as a Hollywood director to his last three films made in Germany. Lang's most celebrated films include the futuristic science-fiction film “Metropolis” (1927) and the influential “M” (1931), a film noir precursor.

His 1929 film “Woman in the Moon” showcased the use of a multi-stage rocket, and also pioneered the concept of a rocket launch pad (a rocket standing upright against a tall building before launch, having been slowly rolled into place) and the rocket-launch countdown clock.

His other major films include “Dr. Mabuse the Gambler” (1922) and its sequel “The Testament of Dr. Mabuse” (1933), and after moving to Hollywood in 1934, “Fury” (1936), “You Only Live Once” (1937), “Hangmen Also Die!” (1943), and “The Big Heat” (1953).

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