TEHRAN – Israel’s war in Gaza has been fueled not only by bombs and soldiers but by U.S. and European technology companies, whose services and access to Palestinian data have made mass killing possible.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, told Tucker Carlson that big tech firms, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Palantir, have provided the infrastructure that allows Israel to build automated systems to track and kill Palestinians, even inside their homes.

Her analysis raises urgent questions about Western complicity in this violence and the moral collapse of a system that treats civilian families as disposable targets.

Albanese explained that Israel has developed a system known as “Where’s Daddy?”—not an app, but an automated targeting program designed to alert the military when a marked individual enters their family home. This transforms ordinary households into killing zones. She stressed that the system relies on data supplied by Western tech companies, making their involvement central to Israel’s war strategy. By providing cloud services, analytics, and access to sensitive data, these corporations have become enablers of a campaign that deliberately strikes at the heart of family life.

She described this as part of a broader shift from an “economy of occupation” to an “economy of genocide.” In her words, it is not only arms manufacturers or heavy machinery producers who profit from war, but also banks, pension funds, and technology firms. Palantir, she noted, has openly supported Israel, with senior figures defending civilian deaths in Gaza as “most probably terrorists.” This candid admission, Albanese argued, shows how normalized mass violence has become when filtered through the language of counterterrorism and data-driven warfare.

Albanese emphasized that Israel’s military is among the most sophisticated in the region, and it knows exactly what it is doing. The deliberate use of systems like “Where’s Daddy?” demonstrates a calculated strategy to maximize harm, striking individuals when they are surrounded by their families. She warned that this is not only a crime against Palestinians but a profound moral injury to Israeli society itself. Young soldiers, many barely older than teenagers, are indoctrinated into becoming “willful executioners of a genocide.” The psychological toll is immense: rising suicide rates among Israeli soldiers reflect the unbearable weight of participating in killings carried out through screens and algorithms. “You cannot brutalize the other without losing your humanity in the process,” she said.

Her remarks also highlight the responsibility of outsiders. Albanese argued that those who defend Israel from abroad—governments, corporations, and lobbyists—are complicit in sustaining a regime that has imposed military dictatorship on Palestinians for decades. By continuing to provide financial, political, and technological support, Western actors are not saving Israel but deepening its moral decay. “People who love Israel must intervene to save what remains of Israel,” she urged, warning that the greatest harm is being done by those outside who enable the system.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei echoed Albanese’s concerns in his weekly press briefing on Sunday. He condemned the genocide in Palestine and the killing of children in Gaza through systems like “Where’s Daddy,” declaring that such practices mean the end of civilization and the end of humanity. Baqaei also pointed to the high rate of suicide among Israeli soldiers, describing it as a reflection of the crimes they have committed under orders.

“The widespread suicides among soldiers of the Zionist regime are a small indication of the excesses of barbarity and violence, reflecting the scale of the crimes these soldiers have committed under the orders of their policymakers. Any human being, overwhelmed by such violence, may suffer pangs of conscience, and this in itself is highly significant and worthy of examination,” he said. His remarks frame the system not only as a tool of genocide against Palestinians but also as a source of psychological collapse within Israeli society itself.

The Gaza war demonstrates how modern warfare increasingly depends on private corporations. Cloud platforms, AI systems, and analytics tools provided by Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Palantir allow Israel to process massive amounts of data, identify targets quickly, and strike with deadly precision. These tools enable real-time surveillance, AI-assisted targeting, and rapid execution, turning civilian spaces into combat zones. Human rights groups argue that this makes tech firms complicit in operations that result in mass civilian casualties, raising urgent questions about accountability in the age of corporate-driven warfare.