Recognizing pieces of the puzzle

TEHRAN- Siasat-e-Rooz analyzed ongoing protests in Iran, arguing that they are being orchestrated by hostile forces. It wrote: The recent developments in Iran and the world highlight a crucial principle—insight into the puzzle designed by the enemy.

On one side, the enemy seeks to repeat the scenario of dividing up Iran after failing in diplomacy and military confrontation; on the other, it is part of the broader clash between America’s unilateral capitalist order and the emerging multilateral world order. The enemy’s effort to arrange this puzzle can be seen in the overt interventions of U.S. officials, including Trump, in Iran’s domestic affairs. They aim to divert the people’s legitimate economic and livelihood demands into the realm of security, thereby advancing a scenario of Iran’s destruction. This equation involves economic sanctions and pressure on one side, and a media campaign on the other. It is designed to distort public perception. The enemy’s goal in this soft war, carried out through the media, is to demotivate and discourage the people, creating doubt among the nation. They attempt to instill the belief that the country has reached a dead end, that no solutions remain, and that only America can act as savior.

Etemad: Israel as an existential threat

Etemad, in an interview with Nader Entessar, a distinguished retired professor at the University of South Alabama, examined Israel’s objectives regarding Iran. He noted that Tel Aviv’s ultimate goal is nothing less than undermining Iran’s territorial integrity and aiding in the country’s division—similar to what happened in Gaza. As seen in Lebanon, Israel does not necessarily need justification for its attacks: one day it bombs southern Lebanon, the next day it targets part of Beirut. The aim is to create such a situation for Iran, where Israel can launch military action at any time and under any pretext, ultimately redefining Iran not merely as an enemy but as a collection of unstable, fragmented regions. Thus, Israel today represents not just a political or propaganda threat to Iran, but an existential danger. Netanyahu fully understands that without direct U.S. involvement, Israel alone cannot achieve all its objectives, especially regarding Iran. This is a reality Israel has clearly grasped, and from this perspective, Netanyahu seeks to draw America into the equation.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Iranian nation needs no foreign support

After meeting with Trump, Netanyahu stated that he had no intention of attacking Iran. Yet shortly afterward, Mossad announced its support for unrest in Iran aimed at overthrowing the Islamic Republic system, claiming to stand alongside the protesters. The U.S. president also declared that if protesters are suppressed, Washington “will come to their rescue”. Both the Mossad and Trump’s statements ultimately harm those demonstrators who are not seeking chaos. Instead, their statements justify repression. The Iranian nation, having witnessed the peak of brutality from these two rogue regimes during the 12-day war in June 2025, does not need their support. The real problem lies not in external enemies but in their infiltrators, who—under the guise of seemingly legitimate slogans—have deprived the people of a natural, dignified, free, joyful, and prosperous life. Iran now stands at a difficult crossroads. The right path is not to trust the absolute evil of the Zionist regime or the U.S. regime. The Iranian nation will never accept the backing of criminal regimes, nor does they see any need for military intervention by genocidal powers to secure their fundamental rights.

Iran: Costly silence of the world against US–Israeli order

The Iran newspaper, in an analysis, addressed the costly silence of the world in the face of the order imposed by the U.S. and Israel. It quoted Mansour Haghighatpour, a former member of parliament, who said: The recent remarks by the U.S. president and Israeli officials regarding popular protests in Iran are not merely political or media posturing; they are a clear example of interference in the internal affairs of nations and a trampling of fundamental principles of international law. This approach demonstrates that the U.S. and Israel are imposing an unwanted order on the world—an order built on force, military hegemony, and the meaningful silence of many governments. In this context, the silence of certain key international actors is particularly questionable. Regional countries such as Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Iraq are now more exposed than ever to the consequences of this imposed order, and their silence carries a direct cost to their security and independence. In reality, the U.S. and Israel have divided interests and manage crises from afar—whether in Europe, South America, or Africa.