The international conference in Tehran invites English-language research papers across five tracks, with accepted submissions set to be indexed by ISC; the deadline is December 6, 2026.

The deBlock International Conference has opened submissions for its 2026 academic paper competition, inviting researchers to present original work on blockchain, crypto-assets, Web3 and artificial intelligence. The competition offers a total prize pool of 10 ETH, with accepted papers to be indexed by the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC).

The second edition of deBlock will take place in Tehran on December 27–28, 2026, alongside the first International Exhibition of Artificial Intelligence, scheduled for December 26–29. The program combines academic research with industry discussions and a startup competition, bringing together several areas of the emerging digital economy.

Five research tracks, from digital finance to AI

The call for papers covers five thematic tracks:

- Economics and Finance: The economic impact of blockchain, token economies, tokenomics and Web3.

- Law and Regulations: Legal frameworks, jurisprudence, fiqh, policymaking and regulation related to blockchain, crypto-assets and Web3.

- Artificial Intelligence: Technologies, methods and applications involving AI and intelligent systems.

- Applications: Blockchain-based solutions, crypto-asset applications, decentralized applications (dApps) and applications combining AI with blockchain.

- Technology: Blockchain software and hardware, cybersecurity and scalability.

Submissions must be written in English and formatted according to the official ISC template. All accepted papers are scheduled to receive ISC indexing, while selected works will also be included in the official conference proceedings. The organizers state that some papers may be eligible for further international registration.

Prize pool of 10 ETH across five tracks

The competition allocates 2 ETH to each of the five research tracks. Within each track, awards will be distributed as follows:

- First place: 0.75 ETH

- Second place: 0.5 ETH

- Third place: 0.25 ETH

- Fourth place: 0.25 ETH

- Fifth place: 0.25 ETH

Authors of selected papers will also receive official certificates recognizing their achievements. The competition therefore combines financial awards with academic recognition and publication opportunities.

The deadline for paper submissions is December 6, 2026. Researchers should consult the conference’s official website for the submission process, formatting requirements and further details.

Call for Papers and submission information: https://www.deBlockSummit.org

Startup competition adds an entrepreneurial dimension

The 2026 program also introduces a startup competition for innovative ideas and minimum viable products (MVPs) in Web3, blockchain, crypto-assets and related AI fields. Five non-repayable cash grants are planned to support selected early-stage ventures. The initiative expands the event’s scope beyond academic research to include practical applications and emerging businesses.

Building on the first edition

The inaugural deBlock conference was held on November 6–7, 2025, at the IRIB International Conference Center in Tehran. It brought together researchers, media representatives, cryptocurrency businesses, exchanges, economic experts, regulatory bodies and diplomatic representatives for discussions on blockchain and the digital economy.

According to figures provided by the organizers, the 2025 academic competition received 107 submissions across four thematic tracks, with approximately 15–20% coming from outside Iran. Between 70 and 75 papers were accepted for final publication, and the top 20 papers received awards totaling 12 ETH. The accepted papers were published through the Civilica platform.

The first edition also included international media participation, with TV BRICS serving as an international media partner. The 2026 conference builds on this initial experience while expanding its research themes to include artificial intelligence and adding a startup competition.

Conference and exhibition dates

The scientific conference will be held on December 27–28, 2026, in Tehran, concurrently with the International Exhibition of Artificial Intelligence from December 26–29. The wider program is intended to provide opportunities for research presentations, panel discussions, workshops, technology showcases and networking among academic, entrepreneurial and industry participants.

The conference operates in Persian and English, with online broadcasting options for those unable to attend in person.

Further information about the academic competition, startup program and event schedule is available through the official website: https://www.deBlockSummit.org