TEHRAN- The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and CEO of the Ports and Maritime Organization emphasized the development of port and maritime cooperation, the formation of a joint maritime committee, the use of educational and technological capacities, and the facilitation of joint investments with the aim of enhancing Iran’s international standing in maritime transport.

According to IRNA, reporting from the Ports and Maritime Organization, Mohammad Shakibi-Nasab, in continuation of his meetings and talks with representatives of the diplomatic apparatus of the Islamic Republic of Iran in foreign countries, discussed in meetings with Abolfazl Abdoli and Mohsen Shamsi-Zadeh Ravandi, Iran’s new ambassadors in Malaysia and Cyprus, solutions for developing port and maritime interactions, strengthening trade and transport cooperation, using international capacities to develop the country’s sea-based economy, and adopting joint positions in international organizations, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In these meetings, referring to the importance of maritime transport in the country’s trade and the role of ports in developing economic exchanges, emphasis was placed on the necessity of strengthening maritime diplomacy, identifying cooperation opportunities with target countries, and using the capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s missions abroad to facilitate specialized, commercial, and investment communications.

One of the important axes of these talks was the proposal to form a joint maritime and port committee with Malaysia and Cyprus in order to identify capacities, determine areas of cooperation, and follow up on specialized issues in the maritime and port field.

In this framework, holding joint specialized meetings, including virtual meetings, was proposed as the first step in developing cooperation so that, while reviewing the capacities and expectations of the parties, the ground would be provided for continuous interactions and the drafting of joint plans.

Frther, the development of educational and technological cooperation with Malaysia and Cyprus, especially in the fields of port management, maritime transport, engineering, and modern technologies, was among the other areas considered in these meetings.

Given the existing capacities in the ports of the two countries, emphasis was placed on using international experience in the management and operation of ports, exchanging specialized knowledge, holding scientific and educational meetings, and providing the ground for specialized visits and the transfer of experience.

In another part of the talks, the issue of developing joint investments and providing the ground for a more active presence of the Iranian private sector in international port and maritime markets was considered.

In these meetings, emphasis was also placed on developing trade and transport cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Malaysia and Cyprus, using the capacities of the two countries’ ports, and reviewing and updating existing cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Also, redefining the role of various actors in the North–South Corridor, with a focus on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s facilitation role, was among the important topics raised in order to create new opportunities for cooperation in the field of international transport and trade.

Overall, these talks were conducted with the aim of strengthening maritime diplomacy, developing international interactions, removing obstacles to port and maritime cooperation, using educational and technological capacities, and creating new grounds for investment and the development of maritime trade.

MA