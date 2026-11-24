TEHRAN – The fourth National Population Youth Award event was held on Tuesday with the aim of identifying and promoting successful initiatives, encouraging effective practices, and strengthening public and cross-sector participation in efforts to support family formation and population growth.

The event provided an opportunity to recognize and honor outstanding contributions to population-related activities, while highlighting successful experiences that can be replicated in different parts of the country.

The award was presented in seven categories: families, media, non-governmental organizations, executive bodies, private companies and institutions, managers, and distinguished figures and experts. Participants were assessed based on their performance and achievements in their respective fields.

According to the final registration figures, a total of 3,227 entries were recorded across the seven categories, representing a 68-percent increase compared with the previous edition, according to figures previously announced by Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi, secretary of the National Population Headquarters.

Family participation also witnessed a considerable rise, increasing from 1,423 families in the previous edition to 2,073 this year.

Media outlets accounted for 288 applicants, while executive bodies registered 280 candidates. Non-governmental organizations had 162 entries, managers 154, private companies and institutions 77, and distinguished figures and experts 193.

Speaking at the event, Hamed Barakati, secretary of the fourth edition, emphasized that encouraging families to have children should go hand in hand with removing practical obstacles to childbearing.

He said that, alongside recognizing and rewarding families, efforts should focus on improving conditions for parenthood through administrative reforms and supportive measures, Mehr News Agency reported.

Barakati also stressed the importance of documenting successful experiences and making them practical and transferable so that other provinces, cities, and institutions can benefit from effective initiatives.

He described media outlets as important actors in population-related efforts, saying they should reflect people's concerns and communicate the challenges and obstacles facing couples who intend to marry or have children.

The award is held annually under Article 19 of the Law on the Protection of the Family and Youthful Population. Its broader objectives include raising public awareness, encouraging marriage and childbearing, supporting research and innovation, and strengthening cooperation among government institutions, the private sector, and civil society organizations.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over demographic changes in Iran, particularly declining birth rates and the accelerating pace of population aging.

According to statistics, people aged 60 and older account for approximately 14 percent of Iran's population, compared with 9.5 percent in 2016. The share is projected to reach 31 percent by 2051, highlighting the scale of the country's demographic transition.

The country's aging rate is also growing faster than the global average, making support for families, improved conditions for childbearing, and long-term population planning increasingly important policy priorities.

Through the annual award, organizers seek not only to recognize individuals and institutions making contributions to population-related initiatives but also to promote a broader culture of family support and encourage practical solutions to demographic challenges.

Photo: Hamed Barakati, secretary of the Fourth National Population Youth Award