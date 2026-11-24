TEHRAN - Head coach Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh applauded his players after Esteghlal became the first side to take points off Al Ain FC in the AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27, with the sides playing to 1-1 draw at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Esteghlal took the lead through Saman Fallah in the 51st minute but Matías Palacios drew Al Ain level seven minutes later. The draw kept Al Ain unbeaten and edged both sides closer to the Round of 16.

“I think anyone who watched the game will have enjoyed the football both teams played,” said Bakhtiarizadeh. “My players were excellent. We had some good chances and could have come away with a win.

“As I said yesterday, we respect every opponent but fear no one. Al Ain are a quality side and it’s always difficult to play them at home, but my players stuck together and showed what Esteghlal are capable of.

“Our goalkeeper (Habib Far Abbasi) played well, we defended as a unit and we created plenty of chances. With a little more luck, we could have won.”

Al Ain head coach Vladimir Ivic was pleased with his side’s response to falling behind but called for sharper finishing after they had chances to take the lead.

“We expected a tough game against a very good side. The first half was fairly even, but they had the edge in the duels and that gave them confidence.

“Their goal was a wake-up call for us. We responded well, equalized quickly and had chances to score a second. If you can’t win, it’s important to come away with a point. Now we turn our attention to the next game.

“Of course we missed Sofiane (Rahimi). He’s one of our best players and we’re looking forward to having him back. We’re creating chances, but we need to be more clinical in front of goal. We’ll keep working on our finishing in training and the confidence will come.”



Source: the-afc