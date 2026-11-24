TEHRAN- An official said the government is pursuing three main policies to diversify transit corridors and strengthen Iran’s position: completing rail lines, strengthening Caspian port infrastructure, and expanding land trade with neighbors.

Farzad Piltan, Supreme Advisor and Assistant to the Head of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and Head of the Secretariat of the Supreme Export Council, told Mehr News Agency that the government is acting on a strategy of diversifying transit corridors and has placed several policies on its agenda.

He added that activating the North-South Corridor by accelerating the completion of rail lines and reducing dependence on water routes is among the government’s most important programs in this area.

Piltan continued that making optimal use of Caspian ports and upgrading the sea’s port infrastructure—with the aim of turning it into a transit hub for East-West goods—is another government policy.

He said developing land trade with neighboring countries by pursuing the removal of border obstacles and concluding new transit agreements is also on the agenda.

Piltan noted that these policies aim to reduce the dwell time of goods at borders and create alternative routes if restrictions arise on traditional routes.

He added that diversifying corridors can lower transit costs, increase Iran’s competitiveness, generate transit revenues, and strengthen regional connectivity.

Effective coordination among state agencies and greater private-sector participation will be essential to implementing these plans successfully.

Iran's transit sector sits at a strategic crossroads, leveraging its geography to connect Central Asia, Russia, and Europe via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

MA