TEHRAN – Iranian and Iraqi officials have discussed ways to facilitate student exchange and remove obstacles to implementing previously reached agreements, as part of efforts to strengthen academic cooperation between the two sides.

The discussions took place at a meeting between Mohammad-Javad Najafi, Iran’s scientific counselor in Iraq, and Yasin Saleh Hama, deputy minister for Cultural and International Communications at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, IRNA reported.

The meeting also focused on expanding scientific, technological, and academic ties between the two sides.

One of the main topics discussed was finding ways to remove restrictions on the admission of new students from the Kurdistan Region to Iranian universities. The restrictions, imposed following the US-Israeli war against Iran, have prevented new students from enrolling in Iranian universities since the start of the academic year in fall.

Increasing the number of Iranian universities recognized by the Ministry of Higher Education of the Kurdistan Region was the other issue discussed in the meeting. The Iranian official elaborated on the scientific and educational capacities and capabilities of Iranian universities.

Both parties also discussed enhancing scientific collaborations, benefiting from the capacities of Iranian universities and scientific centers, expanding joint research cooperation, exchanging scientific and technological expertise, holding specialized courses, and developing opportunities for postgraduate students.

Following up on the implementation of the 2016 memorandum of understanding, which aimed at strengthening direct interactions between universities and scientific centers on both sides, addressing the problems of Iraqi students majoring in Iran, and expanding operational coordination among institutions affiliated with higher education of the two countries, was among the other key topics mentioned during the meeting.

Tehran, Baghdad consider ways to deepen academic, scientific co-op

On November 3, Iranian and Iraqi officials discussed ways to strengthen academic and scientific cooperation, promote the exchange of specialized expertise, and expand partnerships between universities and research institutions in the two countries.

The discussions took place during an academic session titled “Horizons of Scientific and Professional Development,” organized by the Association of Iraqi Graduates of Iranian Universities in Baghdad.

Najafi held a meeting with Salah Boushi, the head of Iraq’s Center for Strategic Affairs, with a number of Iraqi graduates of Iranian universities in attendance.

The session provided an opportunity to explore avenues for closer academic collaboration and the exchange of scientific and professional experience.

Addressing the event, Najafi described the Iraqi graduates from Iran as valuable assets playing a key role in fostering scientific and technological collaborations, developing joint research projects, exchanging knowledge and experiences between the two countries.

The official urged the graduated students to maintain ongoing contacts with their respective universities in Iran.

For his part, Boushi expounded on the role of graduates from Iranian universities in the scientific and professional development of Iraq. He highlighted that the value of higher education is manifested through problem-solving capabilities, enhancement of organizational productivity and the provision of service to society, noting that obtaining an academic degree serves as the initial step for developing competencies and acquiring professional skills.

The official also called it essential to benefit from the scientific achievements of universities in major research projects, and emphasized the need to boost synergy among the higher education system, the requirements of the labor market, and the country’s development priorities.

Also, Iraqi students shared their perspectives, concerns regarding post-graduate issues, and provided some suggestions.

On August 6, Iraqi officials in a meeting with Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, called for expanding academic, scientific, and technological cooperation with Iran.

The science minister met Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Haider Abd-Dahd Al-Rubaie, Iraq’s Minister of Health, Abdul-Hussein al-Mousawi, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abdul Hussein Al-Mussawi, in Baghdad, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, the two sides underscored the need to expedite the implementation of the previously signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs).

MT/MG