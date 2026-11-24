TEHRAN – Plans to launch an adventure tourism park in Meygun, northeast of Tehran, have brought renewed attention to the tourism potential of the mountainous areas surrounding the capital, as well as the challenges of developing facilities in environmentally sensitive landscapes.

For decades, Meygun has been a popular getaway for Tehran residents looking to escape the city's congestion and pollution. Located about 25 kilometers northeast of the capital, the mountain town is known for its valleys, rivers, fruit gardens and mild spring and summer weather. In winter, the surrounding mountains attract visitors for snow activities, with three ski resorts operating in the wider area.

Despite its natural attractions and proximity to Tehran, however, Meygun still lacks a diverse range of tourism facilities. Most visitors come for short trips, spending time in local restaurants or enjoying the natural surroundings before returning to the capital. The limited availability of accommodation and recreational facilities has also made it difficult to attract visitors throughout the year.

Although Meygun has considerable potential to attract tourists in different seasons, its tourism sector remains largely dependent on its natural attractions and winter sports facilities. Developing adventure tourism infrastructure could help change this pattern by offering more outdoor activities and experiences, particularly during spring, summer and autumn.

By encouraging visitors to spend more time in the area, such developments could also create opportunities for local businesses and contribute to a more diversified tourism economy.

AM