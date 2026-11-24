TEHRAN-The head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said: For the development of the copper industry, $9 billion in industrial and mining projects has been defined, and we predict that with the implementation of these projects, we will achieve an annual production of 500,000 tons of copper cathode.

According to a Mehr News Agency report, Mohammad Masoud Samiinejad, referring to the three priorities of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization, stated: The first priority of this organization is investment in mining industries with the aim of completing the value chain and developing downstream industries.

The Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, in a television interview, noting that the capacity of some mining industry projects has reached saturation based on the Seventh Development Plan, said: IMIDRO's policy is not to have any commitment regarding the supply of raw materials and the provision of banking facilities for investors who receive permits to operate in this field; therefore, investors must operate in these projects relying on their own resources.

The Chairman of the Executive Board of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), referring to the copper industry's need to develop mining activities and increase production, continued: Currently, 300,000 tons of copper cathode are produced annually in the country, while the target set in the Seventh Development Plan is to increase this figure to 800,000 tons.

Samiinejad added: For the development of the copper industry, $9 billion in industrial and mining projects has been defined, and we predict that with the implementation of these projects, we will achieve an annual production of 500,000 tons of copper cathode.

The Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, referring to the country's foreign currency supply limitations, said: We have halted the implementation of some projects, and our focus is on completing projects that have more than 70 percent physical progress so that these projects will become operational by the end of the Fourteenth Government.

He listed the activation of small-scale mines as another priority of IMIDRO and added: To provide the ground for private sector investment, the necessary infrastructure, including electricity, gas, and roads, will be provided.

The Chairman of the Executive Board of IMIDRO, also referring to support for the exploration activities of the private sector, said: Part of the exploration activities is guaranteed through the Mining Activities Investment Insurance Fund so that if the exploration is unsuccessful, the investor can receive compensation for their losses.

EF/MA