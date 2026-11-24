TEHRAN – Twenty-one professors from universities and higher education institutions across the country were honored as outstanding at the fourth National Ceremony for Honoring Teaching Excellence, held at Tarbiat Modares University in Tehran on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, along with senior officials from the higher education sector and university representatives. The event recognized the contributions of distinguished faculty members to university education and the training of future generations.

Addressing the gathering, Simaei-Sarraf emphasized that education remains the university’s foremost mission and that the lasting legacy of a professor lies not only in academic publications, books, inventions, and innovations, but also in the students they educate and nurture.

He described education as the beating heart of universities, stressing that research and technological development cannot flourish without a strong educational foundation.

The minister also called for a better balance between teaching and research in the country's higher education system, saying that an excessive focus on research output and academic publications over the past two to three decades had pushed teaching into a secondary position in the evaluation of university faculty members.

He noted that the previous academic promotion framework placed considerable emphasis on research achievements, sometimes leaving outstanding educators at a disadvantage despite their significant contributions to student development.

Under the revised regulations for the promotion of academic staff, teaching has been recognized as an independent pathway for career advancement, allowing professors with exceptional educational achievements to progress without being judged primarily by the number of papers they publish.

Simaei-Sarraf further highlighted the irreplaceable human dimension of the teacher-student relationship, noting that while digital platforms and artificial intelligence can provide educational content, they cannot substitute for the personal interaction, care, and guidance that are essential to educating students.

He said professors should go beyond delivering academic material and pay attention to students' personal challenges, aspirations, and future prospects, helping them develop into knowledgeable, responsible, and well-rounded individuals.

The 21 honorees represented a broad range of universities, including Sharif University of Technology, Tarbiat Modares University, the University of Tehran, Amirkabir University of Technology, Shiraz University, University of Tabriz, and Ferdowsi University of Mashhad.

The recognition of teaching excellence comes as Iran continues to strengthen its position in the international academic and research landscape. According to the 2026 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings, Iran had 90 universities in the ranking, nine more than in the previous edition, with 14 institutions placed among the region's top 200. Sharif University of Technology was the country's highest-ranked institution, jointly placed 76th.

The 2026 Nature Index Research Leaders rankings also highlighted the research performance of Iranian universities. The University of Tehran, Islamic Azad University, Sharif University of Technology, Amirkabir University of Technology, University of Tabriz, and Tarbiat Modares University were among the country's leading academic institutions in applied sciences.

The annual ceremony, launched in 2022, seeks to promote educational quality, recognize outstanding teaching practices, and strengthen the role of university professors in developing human capital and advancing the country's scientific capabilities.