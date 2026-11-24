TEHRAN – Iran lost to China 34-32 in the 2026 Asian Women's Handball Championship on Tuesday.

The tournament takes place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from Nov. 23 to Dec. 3, 2026.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group A alongside Japan, China, Hong Kong and Bangladesh.

Iran, who had defeated Hong Kong 33-16, will face Thailand on Nov. 25 and Japan on Nov. 28, completing their group-stage schedule.

Group B comprises South Korea, hosts Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India, and Australia.

The top four teams will qualify for the 2027 World Women's Handball Championship.