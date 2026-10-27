Monolopoulos arrives in Iran

TEHRAN - Sotirios Monolopoulos, Greek head coach of Iran's national basketball team, arrived in Iran on Tuesday to monitor Iranian Basketball Super League matches and plan the national team's upcoming training camp.

Monolopoulos arrived in Iran today through Imam Khomeini International Airport.

During his stay in Iran, the national team head coach will attend Iranian Basketball Super League matches to evaluate players' performances and assess the current form of national team members.

Another key objective of Monolopoulos' visit is to plan and organize the national team's training camp in preparation for the fifth window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers.