TEHRAN - Mohammad Amini took over to tow a vengeful Iran past the Philippines, 85-72, to regain their winning ways in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers on Sunday at the Karisma Arena.

The young star finished with 20 points, 15 of which he made in the fourth quarter alone as he strapped Team Melli on his back after losing an early 14-point lead and trailing by a field goal entering the deciding frame.

That included an impressive personal 10-0 run, taking matters into his own hands shortly after Mahdi Heydari's conversion to give themselves an 80-67 advantage with 2:16 remaining, all but sealing the deal, fiba.basketball reported.

Amini shot 42.1-percent from the field, spiked by a pair of triples, alongside 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in a turnover-less performance as he finally got his lick back after struggling in Window 4 last August.

He struggled during that stretch that saw the Iranians fall to Gilas, 68-56, and so it couldn't get any more sweeter for him that one of his best games in FIBA play enabled the West Asian contenders to exact revenge.

In the process, Team Melli laid their harrowing 3-game skid to rest, the last a rout at the hands of Australia last Friday in the same venue, after stopping their Southeast Asian counterparts' 3-game winning streak.

Also coming through with key performances in the triumph were Arman Zangeneh and star scorer Behnam Yakhchali as the tried and tested tandem caused much problems to the much taller Philippines.

Zangeneh made it a long night for the opposing frontcourt by stretching the floor effectively, going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points as the former FIBA WASL veteran clicked early in the bout.

Yakhchali, on the other hand, got his rhythm back after a paltry 3-point showing against the Boomers a couple of nights ago and delivered 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists before fouling out early in the fourth.