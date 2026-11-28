TEHRAN — Spain votes Sunday in a snap election that could end eight years of Socialist-led government and bring the right-wing Vox into the national cabinet for the first time. The People’s Party (PP), led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is favored to finish first, but its path to power depends on Vox’s Santiago Abascal and his right-wing party’s seats.

The vote was called on October 6 after parliament rejected two emergency housing decrees, exposing the fragility of Sánchez’s alliances. On November 12, a caretaker committee approved one decree by a single vote but again rejected automatic rental-contract renewals.

The polling picture

EL PAÍS’s final polling average put the PP at 31.5 percent, the PSOE at 29 percent and Vox at about 18 percent.

Frente Amplio, the new alliance to the PSOE’s left, stood at 6.8 percent; Podemos was at 1.1 percent where it runs independently.

The PP’s lead has narrowed from roughly six points, leaving Sánchez a chance of finishing first. That would not necessarily keep him in office.

EL PAÍS’s model gave the PP and Vox an 83 percent chance of a majority, projecting them at around 190 of the Congress’s 350 seats. A four-point miss could leave them near 168 seats; a smaller one could hand Junts the balance in a hung parliament.

In 2023, the PP won the most seats but failed to secure an investiture majority, allowing Sánchez to return through deals with smaller parties.

Spain’s parliament is chosen through 52 provincial constituencies, each with a fixed number of seats. That means the result depends on how votes are distributed across provinces, not just on the national vote total.

The parties and their prospects

Sánchez, in office since 2018, has built an international profile through his positions on migration, Gaza and relations with Washington. He has criticized Trump and resisted NATO’s 5 percent of GDP spending target.

At home, he points to growth and job creation. The European Commission expects Spain’s economy to expand 2.6 percent in 2026, against 1.3 percent in the eurozone, but forecasts inflation of 3.9 percent.

For voters facing high rents and pressure on public services, growth has not settled the question of living standards.

Feijóo, the former leader of Galicia, a region in northwest Spain, presents himself as a steadier administrator after years of unstable parliamentary bargaining.

The PP promises one million homes and says it would repeal rent controls, arguing that construction and supply are the answer.

The PSOE proposes 100,000 affordable public homes, assistance for first-time buyers and stronger tenant protections.

Abascal’s Vox is expected to make the biggest gain among major parties, potentially almost doubling its 33 seats from 2023.

Its campaign centers on tighter immigration rules, mass deportations, and “national priority,” giving Spaniards preferential access to public benefits and protected housing. It also advocates lower taxes and fewer climate restrictions.

Both the PP and Vox propose rolling back the Democratic Memory Law, reopening disputes over state recognition of Franco-era victims.

Feijóo has avoided making Vox a target, and the two leaders largely refrained from attacking each other. Their regional cooperation has made a national deal more plausible, though Vox’s demands could complicate it.

The left of the PSOE is weaker. Frente Amplio, led by former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, is trying to unite voters who backed Sumar in 2023, when it won 31 seats with Podemos inside the alliance.

Colau, who in 2025 took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla activism tied to Gaza, has paired with Emilio Delgado on the campaign trail as the alliance pushes to clear the 10 percent vote threshold that cushions seat distribution.

Frente Amplio has accused Sánchez of adopting housing proposals it previously urged him to support. Polls put the new alliance well below Sumar’s earlier result, while Podemos has struggled to recover.

Regional parties including ERC, EH Bildu, the PNV, BNG and Junts could again determine whether a left-led majority is possible. Junts backed Sánchez’s 2023 investiture but has since repeatedly opposed his government.

Housing, corruption and public confidence

Housing is the campaign’s most immediate grievance. From 2015 to 2025, average home prices rose about 80 percent and rents 87 percent, while nominal wages increased around 30 percent. The Bank of Spain estimates a shortage of roughly 750,000 homes.

The eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from her Madrid apartment in September, after an attempted 230 percent rent increase, became a symbol of the crisis. She died on October 7.

Tourism and short-term rentals have intensified pressure in cities and coastal areas.

Corruption cases involving Sánchez’s family and senior Socialist figures have added to the pressure on his government.

Former transport minister José Luis Ábalos was sentenced to 24 years and three months in June over pandemic-era contract corruption, while his former aide Koldo García received a 19-year sentence.

Sánchez’s brother, David, was convicted of administrative misconduct over a public-sector appointment, although the ruling is not final.

His wife, Begoña Gómez, faces trial over alleged influence-peddling and misuse of public funds, despite prosecutors calling for her acquittal.

Former PSOE official Santos Cerdán is also under investigation over alleged kickbacks in public contracts.

Two deadly train crashes, near Adamuz in January and Urda in October, have brought scrutiny of infrastructure management. The second killed at least 69 people; 46 died in the first.

RTVE found about 100 interruptions in the final debate, where housing, corruption and immigration dominated and attacks far outnumbered policy proposals.

The stakes beyond election night

A PP-Vox government would reshape migration, climate and social policy, as well as Spain’s relations with the EU and Washington.

Sánchez has taken a more confrontational stance toward Trump and Israel than Feijóo, while Vox and its leader maintain close ties with Trump’s MAGA movement and Netanyahu’s Likud party. Abascal has openly praised Israel and criticized Sánchez’s policy toward it.

Their regional alliances have broken down before: in 2024, Vox withdrew from five PP-led governments after a dispute over relocating unaccompanied migrant minors.

If the right falls short, Sánchez would have to rebuild a majority with weakened or less reliable partners. A deadlock could lead to another election.

About 38.7 million people are eligible to vote, and turnout has been forecast near 75 percent. After the count, the test will be whether either bloc can turn its seats into a government able to hold together.