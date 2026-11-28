TEHRAN — Former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani has acknowledged that Israel maintains active security relations with every Arab monarchy in the Persian Gulf, confirming that several governments conceal those contacts from their own citizens.

Speaking on the Egyptian podcast “El Hal Eh?” with academic Rabab El Mahdi in an episode published Friday, Al Thani said Israeli military and intelligence links span all six Persian Gulf Cooperation Council states and have existed for years.

Only the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman have withheld formal recognition, yet Al Thani’s remarks confirm that covert security integration reaches well beyond official embassies.

He recalled that Doha itself opened an Israeli trade office in 1996 and openly admitted that he still keeps personal ties with Israelis.

Looking ahead, he said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expects Washington’s military footprint to recede and hopes Persian Gulf rulers will eventually ask Israel to protect them.

Rather than relying on Tel Aviv, Al Thani urged three or four states to build a joint regional defense alliance.

The split between public pledges to Palestine and quiet cooperation with Israel has grown stark.

Under the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative adopted in Beirut, Arab governments conditioned normal relations on full Israeli withdrawal from occupied lands, a sovereign Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital, and a refugee settlement.

Abu Dhabi and Manama bypassed those terms entirely, and Bahrain signed a formal military and intelligence pact with Israel in February 2022.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, according to Gaza health authorities, with UN officials documenting continued Israeli killings and epidemic disease outbreaks in late November.

On the ground, military coordination has moved directly into regional war planning.

In September, Axios reported that Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir met counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain in Germany under U.S. Central Command to coordinate operations tied to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Later that month, American, Israeli, Emirati, Bahraini, and Moroccan officials convened in New York to expand the “normalization” accords.

Washington has also tied a prospective civil nuclear agreement with Riyadh to Israeli recognition, though Saudi officials still publicly claim that they condition ties on Palestinian statehood.

Across the Arab world, rulers remain sharply isolated from their populations. The 2025 Arab Opinion Index found that 94 percent of Kuwaitis and 89 percent of Qataris oppose recognizing Israel, even as their governments deepen security ties with Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon.