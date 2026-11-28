TEHRAN– Iran and the United States are continuing to exchange messages and proposals through Qatari and Pakistani mediation, although the pace of the indirect diplomatic contacts has slowed, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan has said, reaffirming Tehran’s readiness for balanced negotiations and warning of a decisive response to any renewed aggression.

In an interview with CNN, Reza Amiri-Moghadam said Pakistan and Qatar were conveying proposals and ideas between the two sides, which were being examined by Tehran with the participation of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“Messages are being exchanged through Qatar and Pakistan. These countries put forward proposals and ideas, and we examine them. Our foreign minister is also involved in these discussions. So, the exchange of messages continues,” he said.

The Iranian envoy noted that the pace of the exchanges had declined compared with previous rounds, adding that the memorandum of understanding reached in Islamabad in June to end the war remained the basis for engagement with Washington.

Amiri-Moghadam stressed that Iran was prepared for “equal, balanced and win-win negotiations,” but would respond decisively if subjected to another act of aggression by the United States or Israel.

Describing the confrontation as an existential battle, he said Iran had not remained idle over the past year and had made all necessary preparations to defend itself.

“We have not been sitting idle over the past year. We have made all the necessary preparations and are ready to respond,” he said, recalling Iran’s missile capabilities during the 40-day war that began in February.

The ambassador warned that Iran had further capabilities in reserve should military aggression resume.

“In the event of a new attack, we will have more surprises for the world,” he said, adding that Iran’s response would be decisive, as it had been during the 12-day and 40-day wars.

He also stressed that Tehran favored a regional approach to security, emphasizing that regional countries themselves should be responsible for maintaining stability and opposing US interference in regional security arrangements.

Iran has made no decision to withdraw from NPT

Addressing the possibility of Iran withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Amiri-Moghadam said the Islamic Republic had not made any decision to leave the international treaty.

He acknowledged growing public pressure in Iran for withdrawal, arguing that membership had imposed restrictions and obligations on the country without delivering tangible benefits.

His remarks come amid an ongoing debate in Iran over the country's commitments under the NPT and the benefits of continued membership.

Tehran welcomes diplomatic initiatives to end Yemen war

The Iranian ambassador also welcomed diplomatic efforts by China and Russia to help end the war in Yemen, expressing support for initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict.

He said Tehran welcomed any initiative that recognized the Ansarullah movement as an established political actor in Yemen and sought to bring an end to the devastating war.

Amiri-Moghadam pointed to the position taken by Beijing and Moscow at the United Nations Security Council against efforts to designate the Yemeni movement as a terrorist entity, saying such an approach reflected recognition of the realities on the ground in Yemen.

“We also welcome any initiative that would end this devastating war,” he said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had confirmed that Iran had received proposals through Pakistan and Qatar aimed at easing tensions, adding that the proposals were under consideration.

