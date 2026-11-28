About half a dozen drones swarmed a British military base earlier this month and were not recovered after being repelled by U.S. defensive equipment on site, according to people familiar with the matter.

A security alert urging U.S. personnel to shelter in place was issued at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk on November 13. The incident was reported at the time, but few details were made public.

In fact, approximately six drones were sighted flying around the base, the people said, the Financial Times reported.

Lakenheath, which houses the 48th Fighter Wing, is the largest U.S. fighter jet operation in Europe, with almost 7,000 personnel.

In the incident, U.S. counter-drone technology was deployed to repel the unmanned aerial systems, but the drones were not retrieved by British or American personnel.

The base had confirmed in September that it was on “Charlie alert”, the second-highest threat level issued by the U.S. Department of War.

The failure to capture the drones in November has left a question over whether any of them were carrying a payload, the people familiar with the incident said.

It means authorities in Washington and London cannot rule out that a weapon, espionage equipment or other kit was attached.

The incident is one of a series of security episodes this year at UK bases used by the U.S. Air Force, including an alleged terror plot at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

The US Air Force confirmed on November 13 that it had responded to “suspected unauthorized drone activity” at the base, adding that “no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected”.

On Friday, U.S. Air Forces in Europe declined to discuss counter-drone systems for operational security reasons, but a spokesperson urged the community to “remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to local authorities”.

The UK Ministry of Defense said the protection of military bases was “a top priority”, adding: “We continually review and strengthen our security arrangements.”

Ministry of Defense Police and Suffolk Police worked closely with USAF Security Forces to respond to the incident, which was “quickly resolved”, the ministry said.

Britain is investing £470mn to strengthen security at military sites, including boosted physical protection, surveillance and counter-drone capabilities.

The RAF is moving some aircraft to hangars at night and is planning to erect anti-drone netting around other exposed aircraft, Sky News reported.

Nick Timothy, MP for West Suffolk and a Conservative shadow cabinet minister, raised concerns on Friday about the potential risk to RAF Mildenhall, also in Suffolk, from an attack on the Sunnica solar and battery farm being built 2.5km away.

He told the FT that the Ministry of Defense “has admitted to me that it did not take into account the risk of sabotage or arson when it was consulted as part of the planning process — yet MI5 and others have been warning for years that hostile states will target infrastructure in this way”.

A British government spokesperson said: “All projects are subject to a rigorous planning process in which security is considered.”



