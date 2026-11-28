TEHRAN – Iranian officials have discussed opportunities to expand scientific and academic cooperation with Tanzania, with a particular focus on cross-border and virtual education.

The discussions took place during the fifth specialized online meeting on attracting international students, which focused on East African countries and was held on Saturday.

Abbas Qanbari-Baghestan, deputy head of the Student Affairs Organization of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology; Mohammad-Ali Rabbani, an official with Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO); and Mohsen Ma’arefi, Iran’s cultural attaché to Tanzania, were among the participants, IRNA reported.

To facilitate the launch of joint academic programs and expand cross-border education, existing requirements have been eased, allowing reputable Iranian universities to cooperate more readily with higher education institutions in Tanzania.

Furthermore, it was agreed to lay the ground for the development of online programs and the admission of postgraduate African students.

Once the council of higher education announces the permitted field of study in each university, the applicants will be able to register for the upcoming academic year, which will commence in February.

Developing short-term virtual courses in fields like Iranology, Persian language, and Islamic studies, as well as maintaining ongoing interactions between the universities of the two countries, were among other issues discussed at the meeting.

On December 7, 2025, Iranian officials and the ambassadors of 19 African countries met in Tehran to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of science, education, research, and health.

Addressing the meeting, held in Tehran, Nader Tavakoli, the Chancellor of Iran University of Medical Sciences, said that despite coercive sanctions, the country has managed to make great strides in the health sector, from education and treatment to technology and production of medicines, relying on committed and creative human resources, IRNA reported.

“Now, we are ready to share these achievements with Africans through establishing a strategic health alliance between Iran and African countries,” Tavakoli highlighted.

Elaborating on the core areas of the strategic alliance, he said that researchers will focus on addressing real-time illnesses, such as tropical and endemic diseases, drug shortages, and health service delivery in rural areas.

Admitting African students and developing joint educational courses, with dual accreditation, as well as dispatching professors for training of trainers, will be another part of the alliance.

Attracting 320,000 intl. students by 2028 on agenda

According to the Seventh National Development Plan (2023-2028), the country is projected to increase the number of international students to 320,000 from currently around 60,000.

To this end, the higher education system needs to adopt some institutional and developmental approaches in organizations associated with foreign students, Mehr news agency reported.

In this regard, the parliament research center has evaluated Iran’s situation in attracting international students and measures that need to be taken into account.

According to the report, the number of foreign students in the country has grown from 13,767 in Iranian year 1394 (2015 – 2016) to 68,563 in 1403 (2024 -2025). The number of educational institutions that are allowed to accept foreign students has noticeably increased from 45 to 206 over the past decade.

The report also shows that 13 acts, such as providing short-term sabbaticals, granting visas, establishing a center for foreign student graduates, and holding remedial courses, have been developed and officially accepted by the parliament as part of the educational charter for foreign students; however, they have not been implemented in time.

Also, major organizations and institutions of the country have no participation in planning cultural programs for foreign students.

A lack of strategic, comprehensive marketing skills, and bureaucratic and time-consuming correspondence were among other recognized problems.

The parliament research center has put forward some proposals to help attract more international students. The most important one highlights adopting an approach that focuses on generating income, soft cultural power, and expanding science.

The other suggestion emphasizes the importance of boosting South-South international relations, that is, developing political and economic interactions with highly populated countries like Pakistan, India, Egypt, and some countries in Central Asia.

Ongoing evaluation of other countries’ policies in attracting students, developing software and hardware infrastructures, stable and secure networks, as well as increasing the number of scholarships are among other suggested solutions.



MT/MG