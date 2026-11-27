TEHRAN – An Iranian cartoonist has won a prize at the 3rd International Cartoon Competition, organized by the Culture and Arts Commission of the Istanbul Branch of the Human Rights Association (İHD) in Türkiye.

Atefeh Yaryan has received the First Prize in the General Category for her cartoon about the martyred Minab students, ILNA reported.

The Shajareh Tayyebeh School, located in Minab, Hormozgan province, was struck on February 28, as the US and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran. The attack hit the school while students were attending classes, killing 168 children and members of the school community. The incident caused widespread grief across Iran and prompted strong condemnation from Iranian officials, who described the targeting of the educational facility as a grave crime.

The tragedy has since become a symbol of the human cost of the military aggression, particularly for children and their families. Memorial initiatives and cultural events have sought to preserve the victims' memory and bring international attention to the consequences of attacks on civilian facilities.

Held under the theme “Children’s Rights,” the competition brought together 520 cartoonists from 49 countries, who submitted a total of 1,238 artworks, once again demonstrating the power of art as a universal language in the struggle for human rights.



The participation of young artists under the age of 18, who contributed 93 artworks, was particularly meaningful. Their involvement reminds us that children are not merely individuals whose rights must be protected, but also active voices capable of expressing their own rights, questioning the world around them, and shaping the future.



Today, children in many parts of the world continue to face the devastating consequences of war, poverty, discrimination, violence, forced displacement, child labor, and deprivation of education.



Children’s rights to life, education, healthcare, shelter, safety, play, and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights that must never be postponed or denied under any circumstances.

In the face of these realities, cartoon art is more than a form of artistic expression. It is also a powerful means of strengthening collective memory, making the invisible visible, encouraging criticism and reflection, and building solidarity.



The artworks submitted to the competition represent the artistic expression of a shared conscience emerging from different parts of the world and a common belief in every child’s right to live in an equal, free, and safe world.



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