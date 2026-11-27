TEHRAN- Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri has outlined the country’s efforts to promote sustainable tourism, expand rural tourism infrastructure and encourage renewable energy use at the International Conference on Sustainable and Resilient Tourism in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Addressing a specialized panel at the conference on Friday, Salehi-Amiri presented Iran’s experience in distributing tourism opportunities more evenly across the country and involving local communities in the economic benefits of the industry, CHTN reported.

The minister said one of Iran’s priorities has been to distribute tourist flows across different geographical areas, particularly by directing part of the tourism capacity toward rural communities, the report added.

He said this approach has been pursued through the expansion of traditional rural accommodation facilities, known as eco-lodges, and the development of tourism infrastructure in villages.

According to Salehi-Amiri, approximately 3,000 eco-lodges are currently operating across Iran, while establishing at least one such facility in every village is among the country's development goals. He said the initiative could help local communities benefit from tourism revenues and create employment opportunities beyond major urban and established tourist destinations.

The minister also referred to Iran’s broader tourism infrastructure, saying the country has around 25,000 tourism facilities, including hotels, tourism villages and establishments providing health tourism services.

Turning to environmental sustainability, Salehi-Amiri highlighted efforts to promote green tourism and renewable energy, particularly solar power. He said the use of solar energy in some tourism facilities had been encouraged as part of measures to reduce the industry's environmental footprint.

He also pointed to the establishment of administrative mechanisms to coordinate sustainable tourism policies at both national and provincial levels. Provincial working groups are operating under the supervision of provincial directors-general of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts, while a national working group chaired by the ministry’s deputy for tourism is responsible for coordinating and following up on related initiatives.

The minister said rural tourism development, investment in sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy use and institutional coordination collectively form part of Iran’s efforts to move toward a more sustainable tourism model.

Regional tourism cooperation

On the sidelines of the Tashkent gathering, Salehi-Amiri also held separate meetings with tourism officials from Tajikistan, Pakistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan to discuss ways of strengthening regional cooperation.

The meetings brought together Juma Khan-zoda, chairman of the Tourism Committee of Tajikistan; Rana Aftab, head of Pakistan’s tourism development body; and Fuad Naghiyev, chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency.

The discussions focused on shared tourism potential, facilitating communication between tourism industry professionals and expanding practical cooperation between Iran and the three neighboring countries.

The participants also emphasized the importance of making better use of their respective capacities and strengthening institutional links between tourism authorities.

The meetings provided an opportunity for Iran to pursue its tourism diplomacy and explore new avenues for bilateral and regional engagement alongside the international event.

Salehi-Amiri traveled to Uzbekistan at the invitation of the chairman of the country's Tourism Committee to attend the international tourism gathering, take part in related programs and hold talks with tourism officials from various countries.

The visit coincides with Tashkent's hosting of the 31st International Tourism Fair, Tourism on the Silk Road, and the official opening ceremony of the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism 2027, organized in cooperation with UN Tourism.

SAB/