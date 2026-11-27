The Iran newspaper, in an interview with international affairs analyst Jahanbakhsh Izadi, examined the future trajectory of relations between Iran and the US. He argued that Washington’s strategy toward Iran is not based on a single option but rather on a multilayered framework that includes war, sanctions, pressure, isolation, and deterrent threats. In his view, US policymakers do not appear to be seeking regime change in Iran in the traditional sense.

Instead, they seek to achieve their strategic objectives while dealing with the existing political system. The US has not fully achieved its broader strategic goals in the two conflicts it has fought with Iran. The issue of the Strait of Hormuz has also become an important factor in this equation. At the same time, he noted that major international actors rarely end a conflict without attempting to secure the strategic outcomes they consider necessary. This principle stems from the logic of power politics and international competition. Therefore, Trump and the US administration are striving to ensure that the conflict ultimately produces concrete strategic gains that can be presented as achievements both internationally and domestically.

Shargh: Vigilance is necessary

Shargh devoted its headline to Iran’s cautious and calculated approach under current circumstances. The newspaper wrote that what matters most at this stage is avoiding both complacency about the possibility of war and certainty that war is inevitable. A delay in military action should not automatically be interpreted as the removal of the military option, just as every threat or military movement should not be treated as proof that conflict is about to begin. The reality is that the region has entered a fragile period in which several different paths remain available to decision-makers. The continuation of deadlocked negotiations, increasing political pressure from Israel, potential constraints within the US Congress, and concerns among Arab states about a wider regional confrontation all play a role in shaping future decisions. Shargh emphasized that one key point cannot be ignored: under present conditions, the distance between a manageable crisis and a large-scale military confrontation may be much smaller than political calculations often assume. This makes prudent decision-making, diplomacy, and strategic restraint particularly important.

Etemad: Political closeness as a condition for cooperation

Etemad argued that Iran and China share common interests on many regional and international issues. China has consistently supported diplomatic solutions and opposed the use of force. As a major global economic power, it offers opportunities in trade, industry, technology, and investment that Iran can benefit from while avoiding excessive dependence on any single partner. However, China also maintains broad relations with the US, Europe, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other countries, and considers all of these ties when making economic decisions. Therefore, strong political relations with Beijing do not automatically guarantee economic advantages for Iran. According to the article, meaningful benefits require effective negotiations, well-designed projects, mutual interests, and practical planning rather than reliance on political goodwill alone.

Hamshahri: Trump trapped in a deadlock

Nine months after the start of the war with Iran, Donald Trump continues to fluctuate between declaring victory, threatening renewed confrontation, and retreating from some of his stated objectives. According to Hamshahri, these contradictions reflect uncertainty in Washington about how the conflict should ultimately end. On one hand, Trump wants to convince the American public that military operations have achieved their goals and that Iran no longer represents a serious threat. On the other hand, his statements suggest that the dispute has not been fully resolved. The newspaper argues that Trump cannot simply close a file that he himself turned into one of the defining tests of his presidency without presenting a result that can be defended before voters. He still seeks to preserve a narrative of success, but faces significant obstacles in achieving a clear political and strategic conclusion. While a war can be declared over in a speech, resolving the issues that led to the conflict requires far more than a declaration of victory. It demands lasting political arrangements and strategic solutions.

Ettelaat: Diplomatic capacities should be utilized

Ettelaat quoted international relations researcher Ebrahim Meraji, who argued that China and Russia have some ability to influence developments related to Iran, but their role should not be overstated. Their strategic priorities do not always align with Iran’s interests, making it unrealistic to expect them to incur major costs to change Washington’s policies toward Tehran. However, both countries can help reduce tensions through their diplomatic influence and international standing. Meraji stressed that Iran should make use of these opportunities without becoming dependent on Moscow or Beijing. He emphasized that preserving independent decision-making and strong bargaining power is essential. Effective diplomacy requires cooperation with major powers where interests overlap while ensuring that Iran’s national interests remain the primary guide of foreign policy.

