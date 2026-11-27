TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei issued a message on Thursday calling on the Basij Organization to expand the Basiji spirit across the country.

In the message marking Basij Week, the Leader emphasized the need to strengthen the institution and adapt it to the evolving capacities of Iranian society.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei described the Basij as an invaluable body established on the initiative of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, to bring together generations of committed, hopeful and self-sacrificing Iranians dedicated to the dignity of Islam and Iran and inspired by the school of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

He said the Basij had demonstrated its pivotal role during the eight-year Sacred Defense, when its members formed the backbone of the country's wartime efforts. Their presence on the war fronts, he noted, helped spread a spirit of faith, sincerity, courage, sacrifice and devotion throughout the society.

The Sacred Defense refers to Saddam Hussein’s war against Iran in the 1980s.

The Leader said the Sacred Defense had left a lasting imprint on the country's formal and informal institutions, with the Basiji spirit emerging as one of the most valuable legacies of that period.

Elaborating on the future role of the organization, Ayatollah Khamenei outlined four key priorities.

First, he said the nationwide awakening of the Iranian people during the Third Sacred Defense (resistance against the US-Israel war of aggression on Iran), which he described as a manifestation of the expansion of the Basiji spirit across the country, required the Basij Organization itself to undergo a transformation and a new phase of development.

He stressed that the organization must build on the capabilities of this mobilized nation and establish a more advanced and up-to-date model of the Basij, moving decisively toward realizing the motto, "Every Iranian is a Basiji!"

He noted that large numbers of people, including members of the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the police, government officials, parliamentarians and ordinary citizens, identify with the Basij because of their deep attachment to its ideals and ethos.

The same spirit, he said, is reflected in those who have filled the country's squares and streets day and night, as well as the large number of participants in the Janfada (Sacrifice for Iran) Campaign. Many others, although not formally registered as Basij members, admire its principles and seek to incorporate its values into their lives, the Leader stated. The organization, he emphasized, must make the fullest use of this God-given capacity.

Second, he called on the official Basij Organization to make sustained efforts to promote the Basiji spirit throughout every part of the country, saying its values could spread across society through the conduct and personal example of its members.

He identified good character, compassion, kindness, respect for the people and adherence to individual and collective piety as essential attributes of a genuine Basiji. He also highlighted humility, modesty, self-sacrifice, avoidance of self-promotion and recognition-seeking, and rejection of extravagance and ostentation.

Such conduct, he said, would make the Basij a "light of the nation" in every neighborhood, city and village, encouraging others to embrace its principles and way of life.

Third, Ayatollah Khamenei underscored that the defining commitment of Basij members is to the school of Imam Hussein (PBUH), which he described as a correct understanding of the pure Islam of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said all their alliances and dissociations, as well as their expressions of loyalty and disavowal, must be guided by this foundation. Two Quranic principles – "Merciful among themselves" and "Firm against the disbelievers" (48:29) – serve as the guiding light for the Basiji spirit.

Accordingly, he said, Basij members must spare no effort in showing kindness and making sacrifices for the people, the Islamic system and the Revolution, while remaining steadfast in confronting the enemies of Islam and the Islamic system.

He also stressed that preserving the social cohesion and sacred unity of the Iranian nation must be a shared responsibility of all Basij members. The importance of this unity, he said, has become particularly evident in recent days, as its strength and profound impact on the enemy's calculations have been demonstrated alongside the victories achieved by courageous and self-sacrificing Islamic combatants on the battlefield.

Fourth, the Leader said the Basij had consistently helped compensate for shortcomings in the country's formal and informal institutions throughout its existence.

Given the considerable expansion of the Basiji spirit during the current nationwide awakening, he said, a formidable collective capacity had now taken shape, encompassing both the organization's institutional capabilities and all those who identify with the Basij in spirit.

This includes those present in the squares and streets, participants in the Janfada Campaign and others committed to individual and social advancement, whose hearts, he said, constitute the true bases of the Basij.

He called for the full mobilization of this extensive social capacity to address the country's challenges and capitalize on new and unprecedented opportunities, thereby giving greater depth and substance to the motto, "Every Iranian is a Basiji!"

The Leader expressed hope that, guided by these principles, Iran's Basij would be remembered in the country's history as an outstanding model of mutual support and a powerful embodiment of the concepts of the Ummah and the nation, paving the way for major achievements and substantial progress in the future.