TEHRAN – Iran has categorically rejected allegations of involvement in a drone attack on a military facility in Kuwait that killed two Italian nationals, with senior military and diplomatic officials stressing that Iranian forces had conducted no offensive operations in the region and warning against attempts to exploit the incident to escalate regional tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the allegations as baseless in separate telephone conversations on Thursday with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Expressing regret over the casualties and material damage, Araghchi conveyed his condolences to the Italian government and people over the deaths of the two nationals and offered Tehran’s readiness to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy in a joint investigation to establish the facts, determine the origins of the incident and identify those responsible.

In a post on his X account following the conversations, the Iranian foreign minister described the incident as suspicious and warned that it could be part of an attempt to provoke a wider conflict.

"The incident is suspicious and looks like a precooked recipe for war," he wrote, reiterating Iran’s readiness to work with the two governments to determine what had happened.

Separately, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, senior spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces, categorically denied claims by the Kuwaiti army that Iranian forces had attacked a vital facility in the country.

Speaking late Thursday, Shekarchi stressed that Iran’s Armed Forces had conducted no military or offensive operations in the region.

Referring to the history of hostile actions and the involvement of Israeli and US forces in false-flag operations and adventurism, he said the accusations against Iran appeared intended to provide cover for further destabilizing activities and efforts to fuel insecurity in the region.

The Iranian Embassy in Rome also issued a categorical denial of Tehran’s alleged involvement in the attack, warning of attempts to widen the scope of the ongoing regional conflict.

In its statement, the embassy described the situation in West Asia and the Persian Gulf as critical and complex, attributing it to the repercussions of military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran, which it said had continued in various forms over the past nine months.

The diplomatic mission cautioned against false-flag operations designed to expand the conflict, link developments in other regions to the crisis in the Persian Gulf, draw European countries into the confrontation and further aggravate regional instability.

It urged all parties to remain vigilant against such attempts and warned against exploiting the Kuwait incident to widen the confrontation and involve additional countries.