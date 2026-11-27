TEHRAN – Iran’s Mission to the United Nations has called on the international community to remember the children killed in the February 28 attacks on Minab, highlighting the devastating human toll of the strikes.

In a statement posted on its official X account on World Children’s Day, the Iranian mission stressed that every child is entitled to fundamental rights, including protection, education and the right to have their voice heard.

It emphasized, however, that the most fundamental of all rights is the right to life and to a future filled with hope and happiness.

According to the mission, 168 children and teachers were killed in two strikes carried out with US Tomahawk missiles in the southern Iranian city of Minab on February 28.

The mission further stated that around 300 students who survived the attacks continue to suffer from severe psychological trauma and require long-term care, treatment and support.

"The people of Iran will never forget the tragedy of Minab’s children, whose lives were brutally taken in US airstrikes," the statement said.

The Iranian mission called on the international community to give voice to the suffering of Minab’s children and honor their memory, stressing that their tragedy must never be forgotten.

