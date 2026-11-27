TEHRAN – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has reaffirmed that Iran’s advances in nuclear technology will continue unabated despite efforts by its adversaries to impede the country’s scientific and technological development.

Speaking at a ceremony on Thursday to inaugurate the northern irradiation processing center in Rasht, the capital of Gilan Province, Eslami described the completion of the facility’s first phase as another milestone in Iran’s pursuit of advanced technologies.

“The first phase of this complex has been completed, and this achievement is part of the country’s path toward growth and excellence in advanced technologies,” he said, emphasizing that Iran’s progress in nuclear technology was unstoppable.

Eslami said Iran’s adversaries oppose the country’s development of advanced technologies because scientific capabilities translate into national strength and power, which they do not want the Iranian people to acquire.

He pointed to decades of efforts by major world powers to restrict independent countries’ access to advanced technologies, noting that such policies are reflected even in US legislation.

“This has a long history, and even US laws and policymaking, including congressional legislation dating back to 1950, reflect attempts to restrict certain countries’ access to these technologies,” he said.

The AEOI chief added that successive US administrations had sought to prevent the Islamic Republic from entering the nuclear technology field, stressing that nuclear technology is among humanity’s major scientific achievements and that all countries are entitled to benefit from it within the framework of established international laws and regulations.

He also criticized the political approach adopted by certain powers toward Iran’s nuclear activities, saying that unfounded allegations were being used as a pretext to obstruct the country’s scientific progress.

“When the other side has no logic or substantiated evidence, it resorts to fabricating cases and making allegations, such as claiming that Iran is seeking to build nuclear weapons, in an attempt to halt the country’s progress,” Eslami said.

Referring to information and documents made public in recent years, he said disclosures by intelligence services and other parties had shed light on the motives behind efforts to create an atmosphere of suspicion surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

Such efforts, he stressed, were intended to prevent Iran from advancing, despite the fact that the country’s nuclear activities are grounded in knowledge, research, technical capabilities and scientific expertise.

Located in Lakan, Rasht, the irradiation processing center has an initial annual processing capacity of 10,000 tons, with the infrastructure in place to double that figure to 20,000 tons.

The facility operates under the AEOI’s Radiation Application Development Company and uses gamma irradiation systems and electromagnetic wave technology.

Its establishment in Gilan is particularly significant given the province’s annual agricultural production of approximately 3.6 million tons.

The center is designed to improve the quality and safety of agricultural products by eliminating pests, extending shelf life, and reducing post-harvest losses. These capabilities are expected to help minimize agricultural waste and strengthen the export potential of the province’s products, particularly rice.