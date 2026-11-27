TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to defend itself against any threat, stressing that the country is equally prepared to pursue diplomacy provided its demands are respected and met.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Araghchi said the Israeli regime had resorted to “every lie” in recent days to create a climate of war and level accusations against Iran.

He said the regime was making increasingly bizarre statements and sweeping allegations on a daily basis, adding that only naïve people – including some in the West – could believe such claims.

Araghchi described the campaign as an attempt to draw the United States into another war.

He also said the outcome of recent US elections had clearly demonstrated growing public awareness that the interests of the Israeli regime were being prioritized over those of the United States.

“This is not something I am saying,” he noted, pointing out that the issue had also been raised within the United States, including by the American president and vice president.

The foreign minister said Iran made no distinction between the Israeli regime and US policies as a whole, underscoring Tehran’s determination to defend itself.

“We are fully prepared to defend ourselves and know very well how to do so,” he said.

At the same time, Araghchi emphasized that Iran remained ready for diplomacy and was willing to pursue that course if its demands were respected and fulfilled.