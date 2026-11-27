MADRID - The summit held this week in Shenzhen, bringing together Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, was the first in which the leaders of Washington, Moscow and Beijing met in a format reserved for the three of them. It was not their first face-to-face encounter, they have long crossed paths at the UN, APEC and the G20, and their diplomats have negotiated jointly on North Korea and Iran, but it marks an important moment in great-power diplomacy.

What was billed as Yalta 2.0, in reference to the 1945 conference in Crimea where Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin divided up spheres of influence in the postwar order, was nothing of this sort. This was not a meeting of three victors of a great war, but of three major powers seeking to set the rules of their relationship in a changing world, at a time when U.S. global hegemony is being questioned.



According to the Chinese military commentary account Rongping, Trump came to Shenzhen to acknowledge the end of U.S. hegemony and the entry into the multipolar era. The White House's retreat on tariffs against countries that "have rebelled" was the first admission. After the "strategic humiliation" in Iran, the consolidation of the Russia–China alliance and an Asia-Pacific deployment reduced to "an empty shell", the United States "can no longer contain its rivals, cannot fight on every front and can no longer resist".



For the United States, the meeting would reinforce confidence in personal diplomacy and direct dialogue with adversaries, while offering a chance to address issues of vital importance to Washington: the war in Ukraine, Iran and the region, energy security and nuclear policy.



For China, hosting it would bolster Beijing's aspiration to a central role in shaping the new international order. Xi also wants to present China as a stabilising power amid deep fractures and the eroding liberal order.



Finally, for Russia, it would offer a chance to escape international isolation and regain legitimacy alongside two superpowers.



But the summit achieved no significant progress on any agenda item—nuclear arms reduction, non-proliferation or the war in Ukraine—nor did it offer even a roadmap. Neither Ukraine nor Iran figured explicitly in the joint declaration, despite their prominence in the leaders' talks. There was no agreement on a ceasefire, territorial arrangements or a negotiating framework for Ukraine, nor any concrete understanding on managing the conflict with Iran or securing the Strait of Hormuz.



Politically, the final declaration was a minimal understanding between three countries still deeply divided over the causes of, and solutions to, contemporary conflicts.



For example, although all three wished to reform the UN to, in their words, meet today's global challenges more effectively, they did not agree on its content.



Nor was there any commitment on energy security. The three countries acknowledged that, amid the war in Iran and the conflict in Ukraine, any regional disruption to energy infrastructure has a global impact far beyond the regions directly affected. Yet no targets or mechanisms were set.



Finally, the declaration mentioned an intention to begin trilateral nuclear talks and stated that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought". Yet, as elsewhere, there was no arms control agreement, no commitment to reduce warheads, and no verification mechanisms or timelines.



The three did agree that the International Criminal Court (ICC) and similar bodies should not overreach in exercising their jurisdiction, reflecting long-held reservations in Washington, Moscow and Beijing about their scope and legitimacy.



Far from a new Yalta 2.0, as several outlets were quick to claim, the meeting left most issues in suspense, with no concrete agenda.

If the summit served any purpose, it was to show that the United States, far from imposing its will on every front, has no choice but to negotiate, compelled by circumstances. The fronts it keeps open force it to spread itself thin, no longer able to contain everything. Meanwhile, China–Russia relations are at their best moment in history: high political trust, close economic ties and broad diplomatic convergence.



One cannot fail to mention the EU's total absence: no presence at the meeting, not a single mention in the final declaration.



French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot sought to play down the summit, saying: "these three leaders fundamentally disagree on everything, so they cannot agree on anything".



Shenzhen was not Yalta. The problem is that there is no consensus on what it was. Stanly Johny, international affairs editor of The Hindu, saw the summit as "multipolarity with bipolar characteristics". Russian Eurasianist ideologue Alexander Dugin, for his part, posted on X on 16 November 2026, on the eve of the summit, a world map divided into three zones of influence, dominated by the United States (the Americas, Greenland and Japan), Russia (besides its own territory, Europe, Africa and West Asia) and China (all of southern Asia).



Whatever reading one takes of the summit, Trump undeniably arrived weakened, after his defeat in Iran, and leaves no stronger against his main strategic rival.