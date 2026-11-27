TEHRAN – Through coordination with the Iranian Cultural Attaché in Ankara, a joint concert featuring Iranian and Turkish musicians, dedicated to the memory of the martyred Minab students, will take place on November 30 and December 1 at the 800-seat Presidential Symphony Orchestra Concert Hall in Ankara, Turkey.

During an online coordination meeting for the joint concert, Asghar Farsi, the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkey, praised Şefika Kutluer, renowned Turkish flutist, for her decision to dedicate the opening concert of the 17th International Şefika Kutluer Festival to opposing war and expressing solidarity with the martyred children in Minab, ILNA reported.

The Shajareh Tayyebeh School, located in Minab, Hormozgan province, was struck on February 28, as the US and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran. The attack hit the school while students were attending classes, killing 168 children and members of the school community. The incident caused widespread grief across Iran and prompted strong condemnation from Iranian officials, who described the targeting of the educational facility as a grave crime.

The tragedy has since become a symbol of the human cost of the military aggression, particularly for children and their families. Memorial initiatives and cultural events have sought to preserve the victims' memory and bring international attention to the consequences of attacks on civilian facilities.

For her part, Kutluer said that artists must always be the voice of humanity’s awakened conscience. “As an artist and as a citizen of Turkey, a neighboring country of Iran, I am deeply saddened by the war directed against Iran and, specifically, by the loss of children’s lives.”

“Therefore, both as an international artist and in my capacity as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, I have decided to dedicate he opening concert of this year’s festival to Minab students. This program serves as both an artistic protest against violence against civilians and children, and a sign of solidarity with the children of Minab.”

Kutluer also noted the prominent place of Iranian music in world art history, saying: “Iranian music possesses a rich tradition and vast artistic capacities. Given the historical and musical affinities between Iran and Turkey, and the ability of Iranian music to resonate in international spaces, I believe a joint performance with Iranian artists could be a highly successful and valuable experience.”

“Our instruments and our emotions are our weapons. We will tell the world: Let the children live,” she said.

Seven musicians from the Iranian National Orchestra will join the upcoming concert, calling for peace through music.

The concert, titled “Let the Children Live,” seeks to deliver a universal message of peace. The Iranian delegation will perform traditional instruments such as the tar, santur, oud, ney, and kamancheh. They will perform alongside Kutluer, bringing together traditional Iranian and Anatolian music in a program featuring works inspired by Turkish poets and thinkers, including Âşık Veysel and Yunus Emre, as well as Persian poet Rumi.

Two new compositions written by the Iranian musicians specifically for Kutluer and the concert will also receive their world premieres.

Kutluer, who has performed across five continents and released 17 albums, is among Türkiye’s prominent cultural ambassadors. Her international honors include state decorations from Italy, Austria, Kazakhstan and Slovakia. She has organized the festival for 17 consecutive years, bringing musicians, orchestras and conductors from different countries to Türkiye.

SS/

