TEHRAN — Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem used Basij Day to deliver a blunt message to Israel: the popular mobilization that helped sustain Lebanon’s resistance will not allow occupation to become permanent.

In a statement released on Friday, he praised the Basij’s young volunteers, workers, farmers, students and families as a social force capable of defending the country while rebuilding it from within.

Basij Day, marked on November 26, commemorates the volunteer mobilization founded by Imam Ruhollah Khomeini during Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

Sheikh Qassem described the model as an effort to organize the energies of an entire people, and credited the martyred Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and martyred fighters with carrying it into Lebanon.

“With you, the Israeli enemy will not be able to remain on our land as an occupier,” Sheikh Qassem told the volunteers.

He urged them to keep attending universities, running businesses, farming land and caring for their families, while remaining ready to defend Lebanon when danger demands it.

His words landed amid escalating Israeli aggression across southern and eastern Lebanon. On Thursday night, Israeli warplanes struck areas near Ayn al-Tina in the western Bekaa, followed on Friday by artillery shelling and airstrikes hitting Kfar Tibnit, Zawtar Sharqieh, and Qantara.

Two days earlier, at a ceremony launching an encyclopedic commentary on Nahj al-Balagha by the martyred Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Sheikh Qassem warned that Hezbollah would not tolerate continued Israeli aggression without end.

“The Resistance’s patience in the face of injustice has its limits,” he said. “When we sense danger approaching, we will push it back and defend our existence and our rights.”

He tied sovereignty to liberation. Lebanon cannot claim independence while Israeli forces attack its territory, occupy parts of the south and prevent displaced residents from returning home, Sheikh Qassem affirmed.

He called for an end to Israeli attacks, a full withdrawal, deployment of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River, release of detainees, reconstruction of destroyed villages and the return of their people.

“There can be no sovereignty without liberation, and no independence alongside subservience,” he said.

Sheikh Qassem directed his sharpest criticism at Washington. He accused the United States of pressing Lebanese authorities into concessions that favor Israel, and said Lebanon could not achieve independence under American tutelage or under regional states acting with Washington.

Submission to the U.S. ambassador’s dictates, he argued, would fracture the country and destroy its ability to decide its own future.

He also criticized President Joseph Aoun’s Independence Day address, saying it wrongly placed Israeli and American aggression on the same footing as Hezbollah and the Lebanese people enduring the attacks.

Sheikh Qassem questioned whether concessions and surrender had become the defining features of the current presidency, especially through a framework agreement he said had stripped Lebanon of its rights.

Sheikh Qassem rejected claims that Hezbollah serves Iran rather than Lebanon. “Iran bears the burdens for our sake,” he said, presenting Tehran’s support as solidarity with a people under attack rather than foreign control.

He reiterated Hezbollah’s commitment to civil peace, national unity and the Lebanese Army, while saying the movement would discuss a national security strategy after an Israeli withdrawal and without external interference.

Sheikh Qassem also demanded the release of five young men detained in Batroun and defended members targeted in the Dahr al-Baidar case as carrying out legitimate resistance work.