TEHRAN- A city rally tour with a focus on women drivers was held in Minab, Hormozgan province, on Friday, marking Women’s and Mother’s Day and commemorating the students martyred in the Shajareh Tayyebeh School tragedy.

The event was organized to celebrate the occasion and honor the memory of the victims of the school tragedy, according to Salim Mohammadi, deputy director of the Hormozgan Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Mohammadi said the program was organized in cooperation with the provincial Department of Sports and Youth, the province’s automobile and tourism vehicle sector, and the motorcycling and automobile racing associations of Hormozgan and Minab.

He described the rally as an opportunity to introduce Minab’s tourism and cultural potential while bringing sporting activities together with urban tourism experiences.

The route, which passed through notable sites and attractions in the city, was intended to familiarize participants with Minab’s local identity, cultural heritage and tourist destinations, he added.

Mohammadi said the event could also help promote urban tourism and encourage greater participation by women in tourism-related activities.

The rally was held in remembrance of the victims of the Shajareh Tayyebeh School tragedy in Minab, whose memory has become a central part of commemorative events in the city.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab became the site of a devastating massacre as the United States and Israel initiated their strikes against Iran.

While dozens of girls and boys aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their lessons, the school was targeted by a missile strike that caused the building to collapse, trapping children and teachers beneath the rubble. Iranian authorities confirmed a final death toll of 168 people, with at least 95 others wounded, marking one of the most harrowing incidents of the conflict's opening day.

Despite attempts by US and Israeli authorities to distance themselves from the carnage as images of the tragedy spread across social media, detailed forensic and digital investigations have painted a starkly different picture.

An analysis by Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit, utilizing over a decade of satellite imagery and recent video clips, revealed that the school was a clearly distinct civilian facility, separated from any adjacent military sites for at least ten years. Furthermore, witness accounts and satellite-based analyses confirmed that the school was triple tapped by three separate, deliberate strikes, leaving no doubt about the nature of the attack.

The international community has faced mounting evidence regarding the responsibility for this atrocity, with investigations from major global outlets including The New York Times, BBC Verify, CBC, and NPR all concluding that the United States was responsible for the strike.

These findings have raised fundamental questions about the intelligence used to justify the bombing, as the patterns of the strike suggest a direct targeting of a civilian educational institution. The Minab school tragedy now stands as a somber testament to the immense human cost of the aggression and a focal point for those demanding international accountability.

In Iran, Women’s and Mother’s Day is observed on the 20th day of Jumada al-Thani, the lunar Hijri month marking the birth anniversary of Fatimah al-Zahra, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The occasion, which falls on a different date each year in the Gregorian calendar, celebrates women and mothers and is marked by ceremonies, cultural programs and family gatherings across the country.

SAB/