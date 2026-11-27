TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized the disruption of an event in Paris attended by his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, questioning France’s commitment to freedom of expression for Iranians living in the country.

In a post on his X account, Araghchi described the incident as a “circus” staged by the French Foreign Ministry and urged Barrot to address restrictions on the right of Iranians in France to express themselves before lecturing Tehran on the rights of Iranians in their own country.

“A circus in front of Barrot, organized by his own ministry,” Araghchi wrote.

“Mr. Barrot should perhaps focus on ensuring freedom of expression for Iranians in France before lecturing us about the rights of Iranians in Iran,” he added.

The incident took place late Wednesday at the Arab World Institute in Paris during an event focusing on Iranian women’s rights, which Barrot attended.

The gathering was disrupted by supporters of Iran’s former monarchy, who support Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of the ousted shah. They reportedly taunted left-wing opponents of the Islamic Republic during the event.

Barrot later said the event had been organized to provide a platform for Iranian voices to express themselves freely.