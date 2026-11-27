TEHRAN- The historic port of Kong in Hormozgan province is set to host a series of cultural, artistic and social events aimed at celebrating its maritime heritage, highlighting its tourism potential and preserving the region’s longstanding cultural identity.

The five-day Cultural and Tourism Week and National Day of Historic Kong Port will run from November 30 to December 4, featuring a variety of programs showcasing the port’s traditional customs, maritime knowledge and rich local culture, provincial tourism official Salim Mohammadi said on Thursday.

The event will provide an opportunity to present the region’s longstanding seafaring traditions and the cultural heritage of its residents, Mohammadi added.

He described Kong as a prominent living example of maritime culture, sea trade and climate-adapted architecture in southern Iran, noting that the continued practice of traditional customs and efforts to preserve its historic urban fabric underline the importance of safeguarding the port’s heritage.

According to Mohammadi, the events have been planned to tell the story of the region’s history, honor the legacy of previous generations and strengthen younger people’s connection with Kong’s historical and cultural identity.

He added that the organizers seek to use the occasion to promote sustainable tourism and introduce Hormozgan’s attractions to a wider audience.

The five-day program will include handicrafts exhibitions, performances of traditional rituals and local music, specialized sessions on architecture and urban planning, and educational workshops focusing on cultural heritage preservation.

Located on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf in Hormozgan Province, the historic port of Kong has long been an important center of maritime trade, fishing and traditional boatbuilding. Its cultural landscape reflects centuries of interaction between Iran and other parts of the Persian Gulf, East Africa and South Asia. The town is known for its distinctive historic urban fabric, traditional houses, narrow shaded alleys, windcatchers (badgirs) and underground water-storage structures, which demonstrate how local architecture adapted to the region’s hot and dry climate.

Kong is also associated with the traditional skills of building and sailing lenj boats, wooden vessels historically used for trade, fishing and long-distance sea journeys. These skills, along with the knowledge, customs, music and rituals connected with navigation, were inscribed on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding in 2011. The Cultural Landscape of Kong Historic Port is also included on UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites.

Situated on the shores of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, Hormozgan is home to picturesque coasts, natural and historical landmarks, and bustling shopping centers always attracting tourists’ attention to the southern province.

Historical documents indicate that the settlement of this region dates back to the Achaemenid era. This province has always been of great importance due to its access to the Persian Gulf.

The name Hormozgan comes from the Strait of Hormuz. Due to the importance of this strait for the country, since 1976, the coastal province, ports, islands of the Persian Gulf, and the Sea of Oman have been renamed to Hormozgan.

Hormozgan borders Kerman to the north and northeast, Fars and Bushehr to the west and northwest, and is adjacent to Sistan-Baluchestan to the east.

SAB/