The war minister of Israel's interim government on Thursday made new threats to displace one million Palestinians in Gaza unless Hamas gives up its weapons, France 24 reported.

In a post on X, Israel Katz – who is known for his hawkish remarks – said that Hamas would either "disarm voluntarily" or the Israeli military "will disarm them as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots II – including another evacuation of one million Gaza residents southward".

On Thursday, Hamas reacted to Katz’s post, saying, “These statements once again make the occupation’s premeditated intentions toward our people unmistakably clear.”

It added, “They also demonstrate its utter disregard for all efforts to implement the agreements reached and the roadmap welcomed by the mediators and President Trump.”

The threat by war minister Israeli Katz comes as three Israeli strikes overnight into Thursday killed eight Palestinians in Gaza City and central Gaza.

A strike on a residential apartment in Deir Al-Balah City in central Gaza killed a man and his wife, health officials said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz said in a joint statement that the military killed Khaled Abu Nada, who oversaw economic and education affairs for Hamas in Gaza, in the overnight strike.

Another two separate strikes in Gaza City killed three people each, according to the Shifa hospital.

Israel’s military said that one of the strikes targeted three Hamas forces without elaborating, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the other strike.

The overnight casualties are the latest in Gaza, where near-daily Israeli fire and airstrikes have persisted more than a year after a ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hamas.

In its statement, Hamas said, “As crimes, aggression, and grave threats against our people in the Gaza Strip continue, we have yet to hear a word from the so-called ‘Peace Council.’ It has maintained complete silence. We therefore hold it politically responsible for the blood of civilians being shed as a result of the occupation’s crimes, the actions of war criminal Netanyahu, and the policies of his fascist government.”

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, and then-war minister Yoav Gallant.

Starvation as a method of warfare and intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population cited as “war crimes.” Murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts were also considered “crimes against humanity.”

At least 74,746 Palestinians have been killed in more than three years of war in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry.

===========Hamas chief’s son survives assassination attempt

In its incessant deadly attacks on Palestinian citizens in Gaza, the Israeli occupation army on Friday attempted to assassinate the son of Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya. However, the son survived the assassination attempt.

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim ?told Reuters that Izzeldeen al-Hayya and his family had survived a dawn airstrike and Hamas sources said several people, ?including Hayya's daughter-in-law, had been wounded but there ?had been no deaths.

========UN ruling disputes Israeli claims used to dismiss UNRWA Gaza staff

Meanwhile, a United Nations tribunal has cast doubt on evidence used by UNRWA - the UN agency for Palestinian refugees - to dismiss staff in 2024.

The UNRWA Dispute Tribunal, an impartial tribunal within the UN, found that the decision was based almost entirely on unsubstantiated allegations by the Israeli government.

UNRWA dismissed nine Palestinian employees in January 2024 after allegations by Israel that they had participated in the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel.

The tribunal noted that the UN’s internal investigation did not include testimonies from the 19 staff members whom Israel accused of involvement in the attacks, according to the judgement seen by Al Jazeera on Thursday.

The judgement said “safety and security concerns” meant that the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) “was not able to interview the 19 staff members and afford them usual due process to respond to the allegations”.

The tribunal also said the allegations against the workers were “based almost entirely on information in Israel’s possession”.

“That information has remained in the custody of Israeli authorities, and they alone have remained privy as to exactly how it was collected, by whom, when, and where,” it said.

The tribunal also expressed doubts over telephone conversations and messages that Israel claimed to have intercepted and presented as evidence of the staff members’ involvement in the attacks, including with someone “identified by Israeli officials as a Hamas operative”.

“OIOS did not confirm in the investigation report that it was satisfied that the caller was a Hamas operative or that the ‘user’ of the receiving phone was the Applicant,” the judgement said.