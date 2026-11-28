TEHRAN- The deputy head of Iran Railways called for increasing the southern corridor’s share in goods movement between China and Europe.

The request comes as competition among transit routes to attract commercial cargo has intensified, and Iran is seeking to gain a larger share of regional and international trade and transit by leveraging its geographic position and rail capacities.

According to ISNA, Mir Hassan Mousavi, deputy CEO of Iran Railways, during the International Transport and Transit Conference (ITTC 2026) in Ashgabat, proposed measures to develop rail cooperation with Turkmenistan, increase freight transport between the two countries, and strengthen the position of the China–Europe southern rail corridor.

Referring to the geographic position of Iran and Turkmenistan, he said: “The rail networks of the two countries have considerable capacity to connect Asia to Europe and the West Asia, and an important part of Iran’s rail connections with Central Asian countries and Russia also passes through Turkmenistan’s territory.”

Mousavi described the Sarakhs and Incheh Borun border stations as two key points in developing rail and transit cooperation between the two countries and added: “Connecting Iran’s rail network to Turkey through the Razi border will make possible Turkmenistan’s indirect rail connection to Turkey’s rail network.”

The deputy CEO of Iran Railways, referring to the need to increase the volume of rail exchanges between Iran and Turkmenistan, proposed four main axes for developing cooperation.

The first includes facilitating customs procedures by relying on diplomatic capacities and through launching an electronic information exchange system between the railways and customs of the two countries—a measure that can minimize train dwell time at the border.

The second axis is dedicated to harmonizing preferential and transit tariffs between the two countries. Accordingly, Iran Railways believes that drafting competitive tariffs for the two countries’ rail routes can increase the attractiveness of this corridor compared with alternative routes.

Also, developing green corridors by prioritizing rail transport in regional trade policies, as well as joint investment in infrastructure, are the other two axes proposed by the deputy CEO of Iran Railways.

On investment, Tehran welcomes private-sector participation in fleet modernization, development of logistics centers, and implementation of smart solutions at border stations.

Mousavi, noting that the current volume of rail exchanges between Iran and Turkmenistan is not proportionate to the two countries’ transit capacities, stated: “Despite significant statistics recorded in past years, the temporary fluctuations in transport figures this year should be viewed as an opportunity to review freight organization methods and expand bilateral cooperation.”

An important part of the Iranian railway representative’s remarks at the conference was devoted to the development outlook of the China–Europe southern rail corridor—a route that starts in China and passes through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey.

Referring to the three main land routes connecting China to European markets, he said: “The northern corridor runs through Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus; the middle corridor runs through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey; and the southern corridor extends through Central Asia, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey. The southern route can be used, alongside the northern and middle corridors, as one of the shortest rail routes connecting China to southern Europe and Persian Gulf countries.”

Mousavi also described two operational branches for developing this corridor and added: “The first branch involves cargo passing from China to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and then entering Iran and connecting to Turkey through the Incheh Borun border. In the second branch, trains enter Iran after passing through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan and connect to Turkey through the Sarakhs border.”

According to Mousavi, developing the necessary infrastructure to accommodate container trains from China to Iran and onward to Europe will be among the main priorities of this plan. Modernizing border stations, establishing logistics centers and dry ports—including the Aprin dry port—and digitalizing rail operations are among other requirements raised for operationalizing this route.

The deputy CEO of Iran Railways, referring to bilateral commercial and government meetings on the sidelines of the conference, announced Iran’s readiness to finalize agreements and joint projects and emphasized using the technical, operational and human resources capacities of Iran Railways to strengthen cooperation with Turkmenistan and other regional and international partners.

EF/MA