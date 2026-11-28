TEHRAN – A delegation of Iranian health science and technology park directors visited the Islamic Republic’s pavilion at the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF 2026) in Shenzhen, exploring opportunities for technology transfer, joint production and expanded scientific and commercial cooperation with Chinese research and industrial institutions.

The delegation, comprising the head of Iran University of Medical Sciences’ Health Technology Park and five other directors of health science and technology parks, is visiting China with the support of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology under the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy.

On the fourth day of their visit, the delegation toured Iran’s pavilion at the exhibition, which provides a platform for introducing the country’s technological capabilities in the healthcare sector and exploring potential partnerships with international companies, research centers and technology developers, IRNA reported.

The visit is part of a program running from November 22 to 30, during which the Iranian delegation has toured technology parks and innovation zones in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

The program also includes meetings aimed at exchanging experiences and expertise in technology park management, discussing the development of technological value chains, and examining the requirements, challenges and opportunities associated with building and expanding such ecosystems in Iran and China. Visiting the China Hi-Tech Fair and becoming acquainted with the latest international technological developments are also among the delegation's objectives.

The visit comes amid growing efforts by Tehran and Beijing to strengthen scientific, technological and innovation-related ties, particularly in areas where both countries have developed research capabilities and industrial expertise.

In August 2025, Hossein Roozbeh, head of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, met with Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu to discuss avenues for expanding bilateral scientific and technological cooperation.

The meeting followed the ambassador's visit to the Tehran branch of Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT), where he praised Iran's scientific and technological achievements and emphasized the potential for closer cooperation between the two countries.

Roozbeh, for his part, underscored the importance of accelerating scientific collaboration, noting that Iran and China have a longstanding history of cooperation in scientific, technological, economic and commercial fields.

He also highlighted Iran's growing knowledge-based ecosystem, which is home to more than 10,000 knowledge-based companies, saying the country's skilled workforce and technological capabilities could provide a foundation for expanding joint initiatives.

The officials also referred to memoranda of understanding signed in June 2025 by Iran's Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, Hossein Afshin, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Zhisheng on the sidelines of the second Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange, expressing readiness to pursue their implementation.

Cooperation in artificial intelligence, health and medicine, environmental technologies and agriculture was among the areas highlighted in the discussions. The establishment of the Belt and Road Initiative LabsNet was also identified as a potential mechanism for strengthening scientific exchanges and international research collaboration.

The two sides further discussed exchanges of researchers, young scientists and scientific elites, as well as participation in each other's technology exhibitions.

The participation of Iranian health technology park directors in CHTF 2026 reflects efforts to translate broader scientific cooperation into practical opportunities for research partnerships, technology development, investment and industrial collaboration, particularly in healthcare and medical technologies.