TEHRAN - Iran came from behind to edge Japan 3-1 in a thrilling AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026 final on Saturday.

The win at Ban Nam Khem Beach Arena gave Ali Naderi’s side a third consecutive title and fifth overall, with three-time champions Japan going one better than their third-place finish in the last edition.

Japan‘s first foray upfront saw Yuki Kibune strike the bar before Yohei Otsuki gave them the opening goal in the third minute by directing Ryota Morioka’s pass beyond an off-position Mohammad Dastan.

Kibune headed Mahdi Shirmohammadi’s attempt off the line in the ninth minute as the Central Asian side regrouped, with Reza Dayeri blasting the ball over moments later and Mohaved Mohammadpour going off-target in the 11th minute with a thunderous free-kick. Japan then slowed the tempo by holding on to the ball, Takuya Akaguma closing the first period by sending his acrobatic effort wide of the left post.

Mohammadali Mokhtari’s overhead kick bounced off the left post a minute into the restart, with the striker slamming his shot into the opposite post before Iran were awarded a penalty in the 17th minute, Ali Mirshekari slamming home the rebound after Takeru Furusato saved his spot-kick.

Iran continued to threaten, Mirshekari sending the ball into the stands in the 22nd minute, Mohammad Masoumizadeh’s strike flying off to the right moments later and Furusato making back-to-back saves from Mohammadpour and Shirmohammadi two minutes later.

The Japan keeper again acquitted himself well with a spending save from Dayeri in the 27th minute and then blocked an attempt from Dastan, but was beaten by his counterpart on the half hour mark when the Iran keeper let loose with a stinging goal kick.

Mohammadpour dashed any hopes of a Japan comeback in the 34th minute with an overhead kick that whizzed past Furusato into the top right as Iran sealed their fifth title in emphatic fashion.

Earlier in the day, Oman defeated Thailand 8-6 in the bronze medal match.

Furthermore, Mohammad Dastan was named the Best Goalkeeper of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026 after helping Iran retain their title.

The 29-year-old custodian had a remarkable tournament and was instrumental as Iran lifted their fifth title with a 3-1 win against Japan in the final.

One clean sheet was achieved in the tournament, which came in the quarter-final win against Saudi Arabia with Dastan also providing the assist for Mahdi Shirmohammadi's goal against Japan in the final.

Mohammadpour was also crowned Most Valuable Player after helping Iran regain the title.

Mohahmmadpour scored in the group stage wins against Afghanistan, Vietnam and Lebanon, with the Central Asian side coasting through on maximum points in Group B.

Despite not being on the scoresheet in the quarter-final success against Saudi Arabia, he still played a pivotal role and was quickly back amongst the goals in the semi-final win against Lebanon.

In the final, Mohammadpour again produced a sterling performance, scoring the third goal to cap a memorable tournament for Iran and himself.

Photo: AFC