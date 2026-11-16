Iran team head to Thailand for 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup

TEHRAN - Iran’s national beach soccer team left Tehran on Sunday night for Thailand for the 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup.

Team Melli will face Afghanistan in their opening match of the tournament, which also serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Members of Iran’s national beach soccer squad departed for Bangkok to take part in the continental competition.

The 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup will kick off on Nov. 18 with a match between Japan and Bahrain.

Iran have been drawn in Group B, alongside Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon. Under the guidance of head coach Ali Naderi, the Iranian team will begin the campaign against Afghanistan before facing Vietnam and Lebanon in their second and third group-stage matches.

Iran’s second group match against Vietnam is scheduled for Nov. 21, while their final group-stage encounter against Lebanon will take place on Nov. 23.

If Iran finish top of Group B, they will face the runners-up of Group C in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-final matches are scheduled for Nov. 25, followed by the semifinals on Nov. 27. The final will take place on Nov. 28.

2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Group Draw:

Group A: Thailand, Japan, Bahrain, Iraq

Thailand, Japan, Bahrain, Iraq Group B: Iran, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Lebanon

Iran, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Lebanon Group C: Oman, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan

Iran will be aiming to make a strong start to the tournament, advance to the knockout stages and secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.