Iran names 16-man squad for 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national beach soccer team head coach Ali Naderi has named a 16-man squad for the upcoming 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in Thailand from Nov. 18 to 28.

Naderi announced the squad following the conclusion of the final stage of Iran’s Premier Beach Soccer League, selecting 16 players to begin preparations for the continental tournament.

According to the Iranian Football Federation, the national team’s training camp will get underway on Oct. 30 at the National Football Center in Tehran, where the players will begin their preparations ahead of the competition.

Iran have been drawn alongside Afghanistan, Vietnam and Lebanon in the group stage of the tournament.

The Iranian side will be looking to deliver a strong performance in Thailand and maintain their reputation as one of Asia’s leading beach soccer nations.

Iran have enjoyed considerable success in international beach soccer in recent years, establishing themselves as a formidable force on the continental stage.

The upcoming tournament will provide another opportunity for Naderi’s men to demonstrate their quality and compete for Asian honors.

The 16 players called up to the national team are:

Mohammad Dastan, Reza Dayeri, Reza Amiri, Saeed Piramoon, Ali Nazem, Davoud Shokri, Ali Mirshekari, Movahed Mohammadpour, Mohammadali Mokhtari, Mohammadali Nazarzadeh, Mohammad Masoumizadeh, Abolfazl Sharifpour, Aydin Teshnehkam, Sobhan Faleh, Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Mehdi Mirjalili

The coaching staff will assess the players during the training camp as Iran step up preparations for their opening group-stage matches.

With a blend of experienced internationals and talented players, Iran will aim to make a strong start against Afghanistan, Vietnam and Lebanon and advance to the knockout stages of the competition.